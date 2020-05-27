South Dakota Ranks Low Among Loan Searches

No matter where you look there has been plenty of devastation surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, both medically and financially.

More than 100,000 dead in the United States alone and millions either permanently, or temporarily out of work, while several businesses have seen their cash flow reduced significantly.

And because desperate times call for desperate measures, more and more of us are having to turn to alternative sources to help us make ends meet during these tough times.

According to the latest figures released by WalletHub, nearly 39 million Americans have become jobless during the coronavirus pandemic, and 44 percent of Americans expecting to go into more debt because of the crisis.

That means the numbers of people nationwide looking for loans have skyrocketed.

A look at Google search data reveals the States Where People Need Loans the Most Due to Coronavirus, and South Dakota is near the bottom of the list.

The Mount Rushmore State is 45th overall of the 50 states and Washington DC of places least likely to be looking for loans.

Vermont Rhode Island Alaska North Dakota Hawaii Delaware South Dakota New Hampshire Montana Washington DC

A deeper dive into the numbers shows South Dakotans with the fewest numbers of searches for 'loans' online than any other state. But that doesn't mean folks around here aren't still looking for some extra money. The state did show up in the top ten (#9) of the places looking for 'payday loans'.

Two of South Dakota's neighbors are among the places where there are the most searches for loans online- Nebraska is third, Minnesota is fourth.