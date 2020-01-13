South Dakota Ranks High As Retirement State For 2020

The word is getting out about how nice it is to live in South Dakota, even for people who want to retire in the state.

According to a new report from WalletHub, when it comes to best places to retire, South Dakota comes in at number 11.

Florida and Arizona don't need to worry about South Dakota yet, but that's not too bad considering our tough winters.

Speaking of weather, while South Dakota doesn't have mild winter weather like Arizona and Florida, we do rank high and one important category, healthcare. The state ranks number 7.

South Dakota ranks middle of the pack in Affordability and Quality of Life at numbers 26 and 27, respectively.

Overall, Minnesota ranks number 16. They are number 1 in healthcare.

North Dakota is 19, Montana is 12, Iowa is 10 and Wyoming is 5.

Florida is still the king of retirement states.