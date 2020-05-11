I can't imagine the pressures that Police Officers are under in this pandemic. Wallethub has released a report of “2020’s Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer”.

If you are considering a career in law enforcement this will be of particular interest to you. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of police-friendliness. The data set ranges from the median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita.

South Dakota ranked in the middle of the pack at 23. While Minnesota ranked 5, Iowa came in at 31, North Dakota was at number 2.

Here are the Top 10 of “2020’s Best States to Be a Police Officer”

1. Connecticut

2. North Dakota

3. New York

4. New Jersey

5. Minnesota

6. Maryland

7. District of Columbia

8. Washington

9. Massachusetts

10. Illinois

These are the states that ranked as “2020’s Worst States to Be a Police Officer”

42. New Mexico

43. North Carolina

44. Tennessee

45. South Carolina

46. Idaho

47. Montana

48. Wyoming

49. Alaska

50. Louisiana

51. Arkansas