South Dakota Ranked #1 ‘State with Fewest COVID-19 Restrictions’

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted life in ways I don't think anyone could have imagined. Some states around the nation have imposed very strict guidelines to try and slow the spread of the virus.

Now we are seeing almost all states loosening up those restrictions. But in the case of South Dakota, for good or bad there were never any restrictions imposed. And in a new WalletHub survey of “States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions,” South Dakota ranked #1 with the fewest restrictions.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 4,823,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States with 90,369 confirmed deaths. South Dakota has reported 4,027 positive cases and 44 deaths.

WalletHub states: “To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions we compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to the presence or absence of a “shelter-in-place” order.”

Coronavirus Restrictions in South Dakota (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):

1st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

1st – Reopening of Child-Care Programs

8th – Travel Restrictions

2nd – Large Gatherings Restrictions

1st – “Shelter in Place” Order

1st – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

1st – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

Here is how some midwestern states ranked:

-South Dakota - 1

-Wisconsin - 2

-North Dakota - 9

-Iowa – 10

-Nebraska - 20

-Minnesota - 26