South Dakota Property Tax Relief Deadline Approaching

As a homeowner I have a deadline. A couple actually. One is to pay my taxes. And another that may apply to you also is property tax relief.

Little did I know owning a home or property in South Dakota qualifies me for tax perks. That is if I meet all the eligibility requirements. Below is a statement from the South Department of Revenue and you may find that you too could be eligible.

Homeowners have until March 15 to apply for property tax relief through South Dakota’s owner-occupied program.

Any South Dakotan who owned and occupied a home on Nov. 1, 2018 is eligible for this classification and its property tax reduction. Taxpayers who have previously received this reduction and still own and occupy the same home will continue to receive the property tax relief without applying.

The Department of Revenue recently sent taxpayers their 2019 valuation notices, which indicate if the property classification is owner-occupied. Homeowners are advised to check notices to ensure their property is classified as owner-occupied.

Taxpayers who have purchased or built a home prior to Nov. 1, 2018 may apply for this classification through your local county director of equalization. The form is available on the Department of Revenue web site .

If you have questions about the owner-occupied program contact your local county director of equalization or call the Department of Revenue’s property tax division at 605-773-3311.

Source: South Dakota Department of Revenue