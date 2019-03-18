South Dakota Women’s Prison Inmate Dies

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections says a Women's Prison inmate has died.

The department says Cynthia Thompson reported feeling ill at the prison in Pierre. She was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, where she died Monday.

The 41-year-old Thompson was sentenced from Lake County in December for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.

An autopsy will be requested.

