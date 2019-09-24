South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll for September 24, 2019

Watertown, Sioux Falls Christian, and Northwestern remain the top teams in South Dakota high school volleyball.

This week's South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll sees no changes in regards to the top ranking of each class. The changes in this week's poll are minimal, with most of the changes being a switch between two teams. No teams that received votes last week jumped into the rankings for this week.

Class AA remains consistent outside of a switch between Brandon Valley and Aberdeen Central. The Lynx jumped to #4 and are 7-3 on the season.

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 23, 2019. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

Class AA

Watertown (11) 9-1 74 1 O'Gorman (3) 10-1 66 2 S.F. Washington (2) 9-2 52 3 Brandon Valley 7-3 13 5 Aberdeen Central 5-2 11 4

Receiving Votes: S.F. Roosevelt (9-4)8, Huron (6-4) 7, S.F. Lincoln (9-4) 5, Harrisburg (4-3) 4

Class A

S.F. Christian (14) 9-6 77 1 Miller (2) 9-1 66 2 Dakota Valley 9-1 49 3 McCook Central-Montrose 10-3 18 4 Hill City 11-0 16 5

Receiving Votes: Elk Point-Jefferson (9-3) 5, Groton (7-0) 5, Parker (11-3) 4

Class B

Northwestern (16) 18-0 80 1 Faulkton Area 10-2 52 2 Burke 9-1 44 4 Chester Area 9-3 37 3 Warner 5-5 15 5

Receiving Votes: Faith (9-2) 10, Ethan (8-2) 2