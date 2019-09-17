South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll for September 17, 2019

Last week Watertown and O'Gorman were tied at the top of the Class AA rankings. This week's poll has the two of them separated.

This week's edition of the South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll features a standalone top-ranked team in Class AA, and a new team entering the rankings in both Class A and Class B.

Watertown has secured the top spot in the AA rankings with an 8-1 overall record. Sioux Falls Christian remains as the team to beat in Class A, while Northwestern controls Class B.

Hill City has entered the Class A rankings for the first time this season. There was also a change in Class B this week as Burke jumped into the top-five and is sitting fourth in the class.

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 16, 2019. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

Class AA

Watertown (10) 8-1 80 t1 O'Gorman (6) 8-1 75 t1 S.F. Washington (2) 6-2 53 3 Aberdeen Central 5-0 39 4 Brandon Valley 7-2 21 5

Receiving Votes: R.C. Stevens (6-3) 2

Class A

S.F. Christian (14) 7-6 81 1 Miller (4) 4-0 74 2 Dakota Valley 7-1 56 4 McCook Central-Montrose 9-2 36 5 Hill City 8-0 9 RV

Receiving Votes: Parker (5-2) 7, Elk Point-Jefferson (4-1) 5, Groton (5-0) 1, Wagner (5-2) 1

Class B

Northwestern (18) 10-0 90 1 Faulkton Area 9-1 59 3 Chester Area 5-2 49 4 Burke 9-1 36 RV Warner 4-5 12 2

Receiving Votes: Kadoka Area (8-0) 11, Faith (7-2) 10, Ipswich (8-1) 3