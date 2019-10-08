South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll for October 8, 2019

The latest South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball poll features the Roosevelt Rough Riders jumping into the top five in Class AA.

Roosevelt jumped to 4th in this week's Class AA poll with an 11-4 overall record. Watertown and O'Gorman continue to be the favorites in the class. Washington, who was previously ranked #1 in the early season, is outside of the top five.

Class A is the only class this week to have all five ranked teams from last week remain in the same spots for this week. Class B remains pretty consistent outside of the bottom two spots in the rankings. Faith has jumped one spot to fourth, while Ethan has earned their way into the poll.

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 7, 2019. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

Class AA

Watertown (19) 14-1 99 1 O'Gorman (1) 13-1 81 2 Huron 10-4 44 RV S.F. Roosevelt 11-4 42 RV Brandon Valley 8-5 20 5

Receiving Votes: S.F. Washington (10-5) 8, Aberdeen Central (8-4) 6

Class A

Dakota Valley (15) 17-1 95 1 Miller (2) 15-1 73 2 S.F. Christian (3) 15-8 72 3 McCook Central-Montrose 15-3 37 4 Hill City 21-0 18 5

Receiving Votes: Parker (16-6) 4, Groton Area (16-4) 1

Class B

Northwestern (20) 26-0 100 1 Faulkton Area 15-3 76 2 Chester Area 15-6 59 3 Faith 15-2 33 5 Ethan 15-3 15 RV

Receiving Votes: Burke (18-4) 11, Kadoka Area (19-2) 4, Gayville-Volin (17-4) 2