South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll for October 1, 2019

For the first time in a long time, Sioux Falls Christian is not ranked number one in the Class A poll.

Sioux Falls Christian dropped a five-set match to Dakota Valley last week. Add in another loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton of Iowa and the Chargers are positioned outside of the top spot for the first time this season. Dakota Valley jumped to #1 with the win last week over Sioux Falls Christian and wins over West Central, Milbank, Winner, and Tri-Valley.

Class AA and B remains fairly unchanged from last week. Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley switched spots in Class AA. Faith has entered the poll in Class B for this week.

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of October 1, 2019. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

Class AA

Watertown (15) 12-1 83 1 O'Gorman (2) 11-1 70 2 S.F. Washington 10-3 48 3 Aberdeen Central 7-2 29 5 Brandon Valley 7-4 12 4

Receiving Votes: S.F. Roosevelt (10-4) 7, Huron (8-4) 4, S.F. Lincoln (9-5) 2

Class A

Dakota Valley (8) 15-1 75 3 Miller (6) 14-1 66 2 S.F. Christian (3) 12-9 61 1 McCook Central-Montrose 13-3 31 4 Hill City 19-0 19 5

Receiving Votes: Parker (14-5) 3

Class B

Northwestern (17) 20-0 85 1 Faulkton Area 13-3 62 2 Chester Area 13-6 35 4 Burke 14-2 28 3 Faith 14-2 21 RV

Receiving Votes: Ethan (13-2) 12, Warner (8-7) 9, Kadoka Area (13-1) 3