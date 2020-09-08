South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll September 8, 2020

The South Dakota Prep Media Poll for September 8, 2020, sees the Roosevelt Rough Riders as the top team in 11AAA, and one person ranking Yankton over Pierre in 11AA.

Roosevelt powered through the Lincoln Patriots 42-19 as part of the President's Bowl this past weekend. The win moved Roosevelt to 2-0 on the season and the unanimous top pick in the poll this week for 11AAA. Brandon Valley beat O'Gorman, while Harrisburg moved to 2-0 following a win over Washington.

One person in the media poll voted Yankton as the top team in Class 11AA this week. The Bucks defeated Spearfish and Dakota Valley by a combined score of 129-25 in the first two weeks of the season. The favorite in the class, Pierre, is out to an 2-0 start with wins over Sturgis and West Central. Either way, Pierre and Yankton will meet this week for the right to be ranked top in the class.

No changes to the top-ranked teams across the entire board this week. Tea Area (11A), Winner (11B), Viborg-Hurley (9AA), Canistota/Freeman (9A), and Wolsey-Wessington (9B) continue to be the top of each of their classes.

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Roosevelt (23) 2-0 115 1 Brandon Valley 1-1 86 2 Harrisburg 2-0 72 4 O’Gorman 1-1 47 3 Washington 1-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Lincoln 5, Aberdeen Central 1

Class 11AA

Pierre (22) 2-0 114 1 Yankton (1) 2-0 81 2 Brookings 2-0 64 4 Mitchell 2-0 63 3 Huron 1-1 22 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

Tea Area (20) 2-0 112 1 Dell Rapids (3) 2-0 95 2 Madison 2-0 66 5 West Central 1-1 46 4 Canton 0-2 15 3

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 5, Milbank 5, Custer 1.

Class 11B

Winner (22) 3-0 114 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 3-0 93 2 McCook Central/Montrose 2-0 65 3 Sioux Valley 2-1 29 4 St. Thomas More 2-1 28 5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 14, Elk Point-Jefferson 1, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (23) 3-0 115 1 Lemmon/McIntosh 3-0 88 2 Hamlin 3-0 61 3 Platte-Geddes 2-0 51 4 Baltic 2-0 13 RV

Receiving votes: Deuel 9, Florence-Henry 6, Hanson 2.

Class 9A

Canistota/Freeman (22) 3-0 114 1 Howard (1) 2-0 86 2 Gregory 3-0 62 3 Warner 3-0 39 4 De Smet 2-1 29 5

Receiving votes: Britton-Hecla 7, Wall 5, Philip 2, Timber Lake 1.

Class 9B

Wolsey-Wessington (17) 2-0 105 1 Colman-Egan (3) 2-0 88 2 Langford Area (3) 3-0 75 3 Alcester-Hudson 3-0 51 4 Kadoka Area 3-0 19 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Herreid/Selby Area 2, Corsica-Stickney 1.