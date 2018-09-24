South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll: September 24

While the number one ranked teams in each class remain fairly unchanged, the rest of the top-five in each class has been shaken up after this past week.

This week's edition of the South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll sees only one new top-ranked team. Gregory has been knocked out of the top spot in 9AA after suffering their first loss to Bon Homme. The Gorillas have dropped two spots to third in the class.

Class 11AAA sees a quick change in the middle of the class. Washington rebounded to take the third spot in the rankings after a 41-10 win over Rapid City Central. Brandon Valley fell to fourth after losing to top-ranked Roosevelt. Watertown solidified their fifth spot with a win over Lincoln.

For the first time in about a month, Class 11AA has the same number one team as it did the week before. Pierre is the unanimous number one, and weirdly the only unanimous first-place team, in this week's poll. Harrisburg and Yankton continue to be big movers in the class heading towards the back end of the schedule.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 24 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

SF Roosevelt (25) 5-0 141 1 SF O’Gorman (4) 5-0 120 2 SF Washington 3-2 81 4 Brandon Valley 3-2 58 3 Watertown 4-1 35 5

Class 11AA

Pierre (29) 4-1 145 1 Harrisburg 3-2 101 4 Yankton 2-3 84 5 Huron 3-2 50 2 Brookings 3-2 42 3

Receiving votes: Mitchell 13.

Class 11A

Dakota Valley (26) 5-0 142 1 Tea Area (3) 5-0 118 2 Madison 4-1 88 3 Hot Springs 4-1 34 RV West Central 2-3 25 4

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 19, Lennox 7, Todd County 2.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (27) 5-0 142 1 Canton (2) 5-0 113 2 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6-0 81 3 SF Christian 4-1 69 4 Winner 3-2 21 5

Receiving votes: Lead-Deadwood 5, Beresford 4.

Class 9AA

Wolsey-Wessington (28) 6-0 143 2 Bon Homme (1) 5-1 114 3 Gregory 4-1 89 1 Garretson 5-0 46 RV Arlington/Lake Preston 5-0 26 RV

Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Hamlin 5, Webster Area 3, Irene-Wakonda 1.

Class 9A

Britton-Hecla (28) 5-0 144 1 Canistota/Freeman (1) 5-0 86 3 Warner 5-1 85 4 Clark/Willow Lake 5-1 70 2 Timber Lake 6-0 30 RV

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 15, Howard 5

Class 9B

Sully Buttes (28) 5-0 143 1 Castlewood (1) 5-0 103 2 Colome 5-0 89 3 Colman-Egan 5-0 68 4 Wall 5-0 25 5

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 6, Harding County 1.