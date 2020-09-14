South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll September 14, 2020

Last week we picked on the person that ranked Yankton #1 in Class 11AA over Pierre. We apologize. They were right. Here's where the rankings stand after four weeks.

Yankton routed Pierre 52-29 last Friday night to secure the top spot in the Class 11AA rankings. The Bucks are now 3-0 on the season and have a date with Vermillion this week. Pierre will move on to travel to the top-ranked team in Class A in Tea Area.

Class 11AAA remains consistent at the top with the Rough Riders controlling the class. Roosevelt shutout O'Gorman 48-0 at O'Gorman's annual Dakota Bowl event. Brandon Valley and Harrisburg remain behind Roosevelt. Lincoln, who was unranked last week, jumped into the top-five after a 41-0 win over Washington.

Sioux Falls Christian has entered the rankings in Class 11A. The Chargers are 1-1 on the season with a win over Beresford and a loss to 11AA's Mitchell. Tea Area had no issues with West Central defeating them 41-0.

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Roosevelt (24) 3-0 120 1 Brandon Valley 2-1 91 2 Harrisburg 3-0 77 3 Lincoln 2-1 40 RV O’Gorman 1-2 30 4

Receiving votes: Watertown 2.

Class 11AA

Yankton (22) 3-0 116 2 Brookings (1) 3-0 80 3 Pierre 2-1 79 1 Mitchell (1) 3-0 61 4 Huron 2-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

Tea Area (22) 3-0 118 1 Dell Rapids (2) 3-0 98 2 Madison 2-1 61 3 SF Christian 1-1 29 RV Canton 0-2 26 5

Receiving votes: West Central 23, Dakota Valley 2, Tri-Valley 2, Milbank 1.

Class 11B

Winner (23) 4-0 119 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 4-0 97 2 McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 70 3 Sioux Valley 3-1 44 4 St. Thomas More 2-1 17 5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 11, Elk Point-Jefferson 2.

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (24) 3-0 120 1 Lemmon/McIntosh 3-0 90 2 Hamlin 4-0 69 3 Platte-Geddes 3-0 53 4 Baltic 2-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 4, Hanson 1, Clark/Willow Lake 1.

Class 9A

Howard (23) 3-0 119 2 Canistota/Freeman (1) 3-1 92 1 Warner 4-0 64 4 De Smet 3-1 47 5 Gregory 3-1 22 3

Receiving votes: Wall 9, Philip 3, Ipswich-Edmunds Central 2, Timber Lake 1, Britton-Hecla 1.

Class 9B

Wolsey-Wessington (21) 3-0 117 1 Colman-Egan (2) 2-0 94 2 Kadoka Area 4-0 65 5 Langford Area (1) 3-1 41 3 T5 Dell Rapids St. Mary 2-2 15 RV T5 Alcester-Hudson 3-1 15 4

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 13.