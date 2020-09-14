South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll September 14, 2020

Jerry Palleschi/TSM

Last week we picked on the person that ranked Yankton #1 in Class 11AA over Pierre. We apologize. They were right. Here's where the rankings stand after four weeks.

Yankton routed Pierre 52-29 last Friday night to secure the top spot in the Class 11AA rankings. The Bucks are now 3-0 on the season and have a date with Vermillion this week. Pierre will move on to travel to the top-ranked team in Class A in Tea Area.

Class 11AAA remains consistent at the top with the Rough Riders controlling the class. Roosevelt shutout O'Gorman 48-0 at O'Gorman's annual Dakota Bowl event. Brandon Valley and Harrisburg remain behind Roosevelt. Lincoln, who was unranked last week, jumped into the top-five after a 41-0 win over Washington.

Sioux Falls Christian has entered the rankings in Class 11A. The Chargers are 1-1 on the season with a win over Beresford and a loss to 11AA's Mitchell. Tea Area had no issues with West Central defeating them 41-0.

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

  1. Roosevelt (24) 3-0 120 1
  2. Brandon Valley 2-1 91 2
  3. Harrisburg 3-0 77 3
  4. Lincoln 2-1 40 RV
  5. O’Gorman 1-2 30 4

Receiving votes: Watertown 2.

Class 11AA

  1. Yankton (22) 3-0 116 2
  2. Brookings (1) 3-0 80 3
  3. Pierre 2-1 79 1
  4. Mitchell (1) 3-0 61 4
  5. Huron 2-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

  1. Tea Area (22) 3-0 118 1
  2. Dell Rapids (2) 3-0 98 2
  3. Madison 2-1 61 3
  4. SF Christian 1-1 29 RV
  5. Canton 0-2 26 5

Receiving votes: West Central 23, Dakota Valley 2, Tri-Valley 2, Milbank 1.

Class 11B

  1. Winner (23) 4-0 119 1
  2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 4-0 97 2
  3. McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 70 3
  4. Sioux Valley 3-1 44 4
  5. St. Thomas More 2-1 17 5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 11, Elk Point-Jefferson 2.

Class 9AA

  1. Viborg-Hurley (24) 3-0 120 1
  2. Lemmon/McIntosh 3-0 90 2
  3. Hamlin 4-0 69 3
  4. Platte-Geddes 3-0 53 4
  5. Baltic 2-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 4, Hanson 1, Clark/Willow Lake 1.

Class 9A

  1. Howard (23) 3-0 119 2
  2. Canistota/Freeman (1) 3-1 92 1
  3. Warner 4-0 64 4
  4. De Smet 3-1 47 5
  5. Gregory 3-1 22 3

Receiving votes: Wall 9, Philip 3, Ipswich-Edmunds Central 2, Timber Lake 1, Britton-Hecla 1.

Class 9B

  1. Wolsey-Wessington (21) 3-0 117 1
  2. Colman-Egan (2) 2-0 94 2
  3. Kadoka Area 4-0 65 5
  4. Langford Area (1) 3-1 41 3
  5. T5 Dell Rapids St. Mary 2-2 15 RV
  6. T5 Alcester-Hudson 3-1 15 4

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 13.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll September 14, 2020
Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top