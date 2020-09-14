South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll September 14, 2020
Last week we picked on the person that ranked Yankton #1 in Class 11AA over Pierre. We apologize. They were right. Here's where the rankings stand after four weeks.
Yankton routed Pierre 52-29 last Friday night to secure the top spot in the Class 11AA rankings. The Bucks are now 3-0 on the season and have a date with Vermillion this week. Pierre will move on to travel to the top-ranked team in Class A in Tea Area.
Class 11AAA remains consistent at the top with the Rough Riders controlling the class. Roosevelt shutout O'Gorman 48-0 at O'Gorman's annual Dakota Bowl event. Brandon Valley and Harrisburg remain behind Roosevelt. Lincoln, who was unranked last week, jumped into the top-five after a 41-0 win over Washington.
Sioux Falls Christian has entered the rankings in Class 11A. The Chargers are 1-1 on the season with a win over Beresford and a loss to 11AA's Mitchell. Tea Area had no issues with West Central defeating them 41-0.
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- Roosevelt (24) 3-0 120 1
- Brandon Valley 2-1 91 2
- Harrisburg 3-0 77 3
- Lincoln 2-1 40 RV
- O’Gorman 1-2 30 4
Receiving votes: Watertown 2.
Class 11AA
- Yankton (22) 3-0 116 2
- Brookings (1) 3-0 80 3
- Pierre 2-1 79 1
- Mitchell (1) 3-0 61 4
- Huron 2-1 23 5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 1.
Class 11A
- Tea Area (22) 3-0 118 1
- Dell Rapids (2) 3-0 98 2
- Madison 2-1 61 3
- SF Christian 1-1 29 RV
- Canton 0-2 26 5
Receiving votes: West Central 23, Dakota Valley 2, Tri-Valley 2, Milbank 1.
Class 11B
- Winner (23) 4-0 119 1
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 4-0 97 2
- McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 70 3
- Sioux Valley 3-1 44 4
- St. Thomas More 2-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 11, Elk Point-Jefferson 2.
Class 9AA
- Viborg-Hurley (24) 3-0 120 1
- Lemmon/McIntosh 3-0 90 2
- Hamlin 4-0 69 3
- Platte-Geddes 3-0 53 4
- Baltic 2-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 4, Hanson 1, Clark/Willow Lake 1.
Class 9A
- Howard (23) 3-0 119 2
- Canistota/Freeman (1) 3-1 92 1
- Warner 4-0 64 4
- De Smet 3-1 47 5
- Gregory 3-1 22 3
Receiving votes: Wall 9, Philip 3, Ipswich-Edmunds Central 2, Timber Lake 1, Britton-Hecla 1.
Class 9B
- Wolsey-Wessington (21) 3-0 117 1
- Colman-Egan (2) 2-0 94 2
- Kadoka Area 4-0 65 5
- Langford Area (1) 3-1 41 3
- T5 Dell Rapids St. Mary 2-2 15 RV
- T5 Alcester-Hudson 3-1 15 4
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 13.