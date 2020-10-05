South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll October 5, 2020

There's some consistency now within the top-five of each class in the newest South Dakota Prep Media football poll for October 5, 2020.

Four of the seven classes see a unanimous top-ranked team. Roosevelt, Tea Area, Viborg-Hurley, and Howard have continued to roll through the season as the favorites in each of their classes. The other three classes, 11AA/11B/9B, are close to reaching the same point with the first-place votes split between two teams.

All teams from last week that were ranked are back this week except for one. Mobridge-Pollock has joined the party in 11B and knocked out McCook Central/Montrose. McCook Central/Montrose left the top-five after suffering a loss to #3 Sioux Valley.

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 5 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Roosevelt (20) 5-0 100 1 Brandon Valley 4-1 79 2 Harrisburg 4-1 61 3 Lincoln 3-2 35 4 O’Gorman 3-3 24 5

Receiving votes: Washington 1.

Class 11AA

Yankton (16) 6-0 96 1 Brookings (4) 6-0 80 2 Pierre 4-1 64 3 Mitchell 3-3 40 4 Sturgis 2-4 16 5

Receiving votes: Huron 4.

Class 11A

Tea Area (20) 5-0 100 1 Dakota Valley 4-2 69 4 Dell Rapids 5-1 55 2 Canton 3-2 47 3 Madison 3-3 27 5

Receiving votes: Milbank 1, West Central 1.

Class 11B

Winner (17) 6-0 97 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (3) 6-0 82 2 Sioux Valley 5-1 58 3 St. Thomas More 4-1 31 5 Mobridge-Pollock 6-0 19 RV

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 13.

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (20) 6-0 100 1 Lemmon/McIntosh 6-0 78 2 Hamlin 7-0 52 3 Platte-Geddes 6-0 47 4 Hanson 6-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 4.

Class 9A

Howard (20) 6-0 100 1 Canistota/Freeman 5-1 79 2 Warner 6-0 57 3 Wall 5-0 29 5 De Smet 5-2 23 4

Receiving votes: Gregory 6, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 4, Philip 2.

Class 9B

Wolsey-Wessington (19) 5-1 99 1 Langford Area 4-2 65 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 4-2 55 3 Herreid/Selby Area 5-1 39 5 Alcester-Hudson 4-2 25 4

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 15, Colman-Egan 2.