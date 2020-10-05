South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll October 5, 2020
There's some consistency now within the top-five of each class in the newest South Dakota Prep Media football poll for October 5, 2020.
Four of the seven classes see a unanimous top-ranked team. Roosevelt, Tea Area, Viborg-Hurley, and Howard have continued to roll through the season as the favorites in each of their classes. The other three classes, 11AA/11B/9B, are close to reaching the same point with the first-place votes split between two teams.
All teams from last week that were ranked are back this week except for one. Mobridge-Pollock has joined the party in 11B and knocked out McCook Central/Montrose. McCook Central/Montrose left the top-five after suffering a loss to #3 Sioux Valley.
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 5 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- Roosevelt (20) 5-0 100 1
- Brandon Valley 4-1 79 2
- Harrisburg 4-1 61 3
- Lincoln 3-2 35 4
- O’Gorman 3-3 24 5
Receiving votes: Washington 1.
Class 11AA
- Yankton (16) 6-0 96 1
- Brookings (4) 6-0 80 2
- Pierre 4-1 64 3
- Mitchell 3-3 40 4
- Sturgis 2-4 16 5
Receiving votes: Huron 4.
Class 11A
- Tea Area (20) 5-0 100 1
- Dakota Valley 4-2 69 4
- Dell Rapids 5-1 55 2
- Canton 3-2 47 3
- Madison 3-3 27 5
Receiving votes: Milbank 1, West Central 1.
Class 11B
- Winner (17) 6-0 97 1
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (3) 6-0 82 2
- Sioux Valley 5-1 58 3
- St. Thomas More 4-1 31 5
- Mobridge-Pollock 6-0 19 RV
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 13.
Class 9AA
- Viborg-Hurley (20) 6-0 100 1
- Lemmon/McIntosh 6-0 78 2
- Hamlin 7-0 52 3
- Platte-Geddes 6-0 47 4
- Hanson 6-0 19 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 4.
Class 9A
- Howard (20) 6-0 100 1
- Canistota/Freeman 5-1 79 2
- Warner 6-0 57 3
- Wall 5-0 29 5
- De Smet 5-2 23 4
Receiving votes: Gregory 6, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 4, Philip 2.
Class 9B
- Wolsey-Wessington (19) 5-1 99 1
- Langford Area 4-2 65 2
- Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 4-2 55 3
- Herreid/Selby Area 5-1 39 5
- Alcester-Hudson 4-2 25 4
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 15, Colman-Egan 2.