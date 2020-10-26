South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll October 26, 2020

All classes of high school football in South Dakota have reached the postseason, which means this is the final South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for the year.

The quarterfinal round for all seven classes will be played this Thursday night. Class 11B and the 9-man schools played their first-round games last week while 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A finished up the regular season.

This week's biggest change in the rankings came in Class 11AA. The Brookings Bobcats stamped themselves as the team to beat in the class following a 41-0 home victory over previous #1 Yankton. The Bucks fell to second following the loss.

Roosevelt (11AAA) and Tea Area (11A) both enter the postseason as the favorites in their classes. Both schools received all 19 first-place votes.

This is the final South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for the 2020 season. Because of the fact that the smaller schools started the postseason earlier, this final poll only includes the bigger schools as they head into the playoffs.

Class 11AAA

Roosevelt (19) 7-0 95 1 Brandon Valley 6-1 76 2 Lincoln 5-3 47 4 O’Gorman 6-3 42 5 Harrisburg 5-3 25 3

Class 11AA

Brookings (19) 9-0 95 2 Yankton 8-1 74 1 Pierre 6-2 59 3 Sturgis 5-4 38 4 Huron 4-5 17 RV

Receiving votes: Mitchell 2.

Class 11A

Tea Area (19) 8-0 95 1 Canton 6-2 75 2 Dakota Valley 6-3 46 4 West Central 5-4 45 3 Dell Rapids 5-3 20 5

Receiving votes: Madison 4.

Last Week's Final Rankings for 11B, 9AA, 9A, and 9B

Class 11B

Winner (14) 7-0 86 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4) 8-0 76 2 Sioux Valley 7-1 49 3 Mobridge-Pollock 7-0 27 5 St. Thomas More 6-1 26 4

Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Lead-Deadwood 2.

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (18) 7-0 90 1 Lemmon/McIntosh 8-0 70 2 Hamlin 8-0 48 3 Platte-Geddes 8-0 44 4 Hanson 6-2 16 5

Receiving votes: Florence/Henry 2.

Class 9A

Howard (18) 7-0 90 1 Canistota/Freeman 7-1 72 2 Warner 7-0 53 3 Wall 7-0 34 4 De Smet 6-2 17 5

Receiving votes: Philip 2, Chester Area 1, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 1.

Class 9B

Wolsey-Wessington (18) 6-1 90 1 Langford Area 6-2 69 2 Herreid/Selby Area 7-1 51 3 Dell Rapids St. Mary 4-2 31 4 Kadoka Area 7-1 26 RV

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 2, Faith 1.