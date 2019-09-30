South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for September 30, 2019

Everything is getting interesting as we are over halfway through the regular season. Only one class has a unanimous top-ranked team this week.

Pierre continues to control Class 11AA after a 72-0 win over Spearfish last week. Pierre is the only team in the poll that received every first-place vote for its class. Brookings looks to be the closest team to Pierre this season, and the two teams will meet on October 11.

Class 11AAA is a bit of a jumble with the top five teams starting to separate themselves from the bottom five. We detailed out where each team in Class 11AAA stands here heading into the last four games of the season. Brandon Valley continues to top the polls for the week with Roosevelt not far behind. Lincoln and Harrisburg switched spots in this week's poll.

Two new teams entered the poll this week in 9-man football. Herried/Selby area is fifth in Class 9B, while Howard has jumped into the poll in 9A.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 30 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Brandon Valley (20) 4-1 112 1 SF Roosevelt (3) 4-1 95 2 SF Lincoln 4-1 58 4 Harrisburg 4-1 54 3 SF O’Gorman 3-2 26 5

Class 11AA

Pierre (23) 5-0 115 1 Brookings 5-0 92 2 Mitchell 3-2 68 3 Huron 3-2 43 5 Yankton 2-3 27 4

Class 11A

Tea Area (19) 4-1 111 1 Dell Rapids (4) 5-0 92 2 Dakota Valley 4-1 73 3 SF Christian 3-2 32 5 Madison 2-3 22 4

Receiving votes: Canton 14, Tri-Valley 1.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (20) 6-0 112 1 Winner (3) 6-0 95 2 Webster Area 5-0 58 3 St. Thomas More 4-1 37 5 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-2 27 4

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 15, McCook Central/Montrose 1.

Class 9AA

Bon Homme (20) 6-0 112 1 Viborg-Hurley (3) 5-0 95 2 Baltic 4-1 52 5 Deuel 4-1 44 4 Parker 4-1 31 3

Receiving votes: Lemmon-McIntosh 9, Hamlin 2.

Class 9A

Sully Buttes (13) 5-0 102 1 Canistota/Freeman (9) 5-0 100 2 Britton-Hecla (1) 5-0 71 3 Gregory 5-0 47 5 T5 Howard 4-1 12 RV T5 Kimball/White Lake 4-1 12 4

Receiving votes: Warner 1.

Class 9B

Colman-Egan (21) 5-0 113 1 Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 5-0 94 2 Wolsey-Wessington 3-2 67 3 Harding County 4-1 40 5 Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 20 RV

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 9, Langford Area 2.