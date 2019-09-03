South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for September 3, 2019

After a 28-13 win over Brandon Valley last Friday night, the Roosevelt Rough Riders have jumped into the top spot of the Class 11AAA football poll.

This week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll features two new top-ranked teams. Roosevelt took the top spot in Class 11AAA after the win over the Lynx. In Class 9B, Colman-Egan jumped to the top spot with 15 first-place votes.

The only class to remain unchanged from last week's poll is in Class 9A. In 9A however, Sully Buttes and Canistota/Freeman are technically tied for the #1 spot with 100 total vote points. Sully Buttes had 14 first-place votes compared to Canistota/Freeman's eight.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of September 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

SF Roosevelt (22) 1-0 114 3 SF O’Gorman (1) 1-0 88 2 SF Washington 1-0 56 4 Brandon Valley 0-1 55 1 SF Lincoln 1-0 29 5

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 3.

Class 11AA

Pierre (23) 1-0 115 1 Yankton 1-0 90 2 Brookings 1-0 71 3 Mitchell 1-0 44 5 Huron 0-1 18 4

Receiving votes: Sturgis 4, Douglas 3.

Class 11A

Tea Area (22) 1-0 114 1 Madison (1) 1-0 91 3 SF Christian 1-0 53 4 Dakota Valley 0-1 40 2 West Central 1-0 32 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 11, Canton 4.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (22) 2-0 114 1 Winner (1) 2-0 91 3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 1-0 67 4 T4: St. Thomas More 1-1 26 2 T4: Webster Area 2-0 26 RV

Receiving votes: Groton Area 15, Sioux Valley 4, McCook Central/Montrose 2.

Class 9AA

Bon Homme (22) 2-0 113 1 Viborg-Hurley (1) 1-0 86 3 Baltic 1-0 60 4 Parker 2-0 46 5 Deuel 1-0 37 RV

Receiving votes: Hamlin 3.

Class 9A

T-1. Sully Buttes (14) 2-0 100 1 T-1. Canistota/Freeman (8) 2-0 100 2 Britton-Hecla (1) 1-0 69 3 Howard 2-0 49 4 Kimball/White Lake 2-0 17 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 8, De Smet 1, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1.

Class 9B

Colman-Egan (15) 2-0 104 2 Faulkton Area (4) 1-0 81 3 Wolsey-Wessington (1) 2-0 67 4 Dell Rapids St. Mary (3) 2-0 62 5 Colome 1-1 24 1

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 3, Harding County 2, Alcester-Hudson 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1