South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for September 21, 2020

The halfway point of the high school football season is here! As we approach the final five weeks of the regular season, here's where the teams stand.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt (11AAA) and Viborg-Hurley (9AA) received all first-place votes from the media this week. All of the other five classes have some form of a debate over who deserves that top spot. Class 11A (Tea Area) and 11B (Winner) have teams ranked below them who received at least four first-place votes.

We have also reached Week 5 of the high school football season, which is the dividing line of the halfway mark. Staying positive, we as a state have been able to pull off getting this far into the year during a pandemic. There have been some hiccups, but overall things have overall been going well.

Let's continue to all do our part to make sure the season continues all the way through the end!

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Roosevelt (22) 4-0 110 1 Brandon Valley 3-1 86 2 Harrisburg 4-0 68 3 Lincoln 3-1 44 4 Washington 2-2 11 NR

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 10, Watertown 1.

Class 11AA

Yankton (19) 4-0 107 1 Brookings (3) 4-0 85 2 Pierre 2-1 70 3 Mitchell 3-1 46 4 Huron 2-2 20 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1, Douglas 1.

Class 11A

Tea Area (17) 3-0 105 1 Dell Rapids (5) 4-0 93 2 Madison 2-2 43 3 Canton 1-2 31 5 Dakota Valley 2-2 28 RV

Receiving votes: West Central 21, Milbank 5, Sioux Falls Christian 4.

Class 11B

Winner (17) 4-0 104 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4) 5-0 92 2 Sioux Valley 4-1 60 4 McCook Central/Montrose 3-1 29 3 St. Thomas More 3-1 25 5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock (1) 19, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (22) 4-0 110 1 Lemmon/McIntosh 4-0 86 2 Hamlin 5-0 59 3 Platte-Geddes 4-0 48 4 Hanson 4-0 12 RV

Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Deuel 7.

Class 9A

Howard (21) 4-0 109 1 Canistota/Freeman 4-1 87 2 Warner (1) 4-0 57 3 De Smet 4-1 44 4 Gregory 3-1 17 5

Receiving votes: Wall 11, Philip 2, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 2, Britton-Hecla 1.

Class 9B

Wolsey-Wessington (21) 4-0 109 1 Langford Area (1) 4-1 77 4 Colman-Egan 2-1 40 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-2 37 T-5 Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 27 RV

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 25, Alcester-Hudson 15