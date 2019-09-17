South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for September 16, 2019

There has been another change at the top of the rankings in Class 11AAA after an O'Gorman win over Roosevelt.

Presidents Bowl at Howard Wood Field led to some more changes in the Class 11AAA rankings for this week. After getting blasted at Dakota Bowl, O'Gorman turned around and knocked down the top-ranked Roosevelt Rough Riders 27-20. Lincoln then followed up with a 37-7 win over Washington to knock the Warriors out of the top-five for the first time. Harrisburg is the only team in 11AAA that remains unbeaten, but it is Brandon Valley that is back at the top of the poll for this week.

Class 11AA only saw one change and that was Yankton falling to 5th after a 67-0 loss to Pierre. Yes, Yankton is still ranked in the top-five. Why? Well...there are only eight teams in the class.

The rest of the classes have the same five teams in the rankings from last week outside of Class 9A. Gregory entered the rankings with a 4-0 record.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 16 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Brandon Valley (15) 2-1 117 2 SF O’Gorman (7) 2-1 106 3 SF Roosevelt 2-1 77 1 Harrisburg (5) 3-0 68 4 SF Lincoln 2-1 31 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 4, Rapid City Stevens 2

Class 11AA

Pierre (27) 3-0 135 1 Brookings 3-0 108 2 Mitchell 2-1 68 4 Huron 2-1 54 5 Yankton 1-2 33 3

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7.

Class 11A

Tea Area (27) 3-0 135 1 Dell Rapids 3-0 94 5 Dakota Valley 2-1 77 4 Madison 2-1 65 2 SF Christian 2-1 17 3

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 16, Canton 1.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (24) 4-0 132 1 Winner (3) 4-0 110 2 Webster Area 3-0 56 4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-1 53 3 St. Thomas More 3-1 43 5

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 11.

Class 9AA

Bon Homme (24) 3-0 131 1 Viborg-Hurley (3) 3-0 111 2 Parker 3-0 72 4 Deuel 3-0 55 5 Baltic 2-1 31 3

Receiving votes: Lemmon/McIntosh 5.

Class 9A

Sully Buttes (15) 4-0 120 1 Canistota/Freeman (10) 4-0 116 2 Britton-Hecla (2) 3-0 85 3 Kimball/White Lake 3-0 40 5 Gregory 4-0 34 RV

Receiving votes: Howard 8, Timber Lake 2.

Class 9B

Colman-Egan (25) 4-0 133 1 Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 4-0 110 2 Faulkton Area 2-1 61 5 Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 44 3 Alcester-Hudson 3-1 33 4

Receiving votes: Harding County 12, Herreid/Selby Area 12.