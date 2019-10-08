South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for October 7, 2019

After a Brandon Valley loss to Lincoln last week, the latest South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll has a new number one ranked team in Class 11AAA.

Roosevelt, Lincoln, and Harrisburg all sit at 5-1 in Class 11AAA entering Week 7. Lincoln and Harrisburg will meet this week (Friday night at 6:00 PM on ESPN 99.1). Roosevelt has been ranked back into the top spot of the poll this week. Lincoln and Harrisburg follow behind, while Brandon Valley dropped all the way to fourth.

All other classes kept the same top-ranked team from last week into this week. Sturgis (11AA), Canton (11B), and Hamlin (9AA) all entered the poll in their respected classes this week.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 7 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

SF Roosevelt (22) 5-1 114 2 SF Lincoln (1) 5-1 90 3 Harrisburg 5-1 59 4 Brandon Valley 4-2 57 1 SF O’Gorman 4-2 25 5

Class 11AA

Pierre (23) 6-0 115 1 Brookings 6-0 92 2 Mitchell 3-3 63 3 Huron 3-3 47 4 Sturgis 2-4 23 NR

Receiving votes: Yankton 5.

Class 11A

Tea Area (17) 5-1 109 1 Dell Rapids (6) 6-0 98 2 Dakota Valley 4-2 55 3 Madison 3-3 37 5 Canton 4-2 24 RV

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 20, West Central 2.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (19) 6-0 111 1 Winner (4) 7-0 96 2 Webster Area 6-0 65 3 St. Thomas More 5-1 45 4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-2 22 5

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 6.

Class 9AA

Bon Homme (22) 7-0 114 1 Viborg-Hurley (1) 6-0 93 2 Deuel 5-1 68 4 Parker 5-1 46 5 Hamlin 5-2 9 RV

Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 6, Baltic 5, Lemmon-McIntosh 4.

Class 9A

Sully Buttes (16) 6-0 105 1 Canistota/Freeman (6) 6-0 98 2 Britton-Hecla (1) 6-0 71 3 Howard 5-1 41 5 Gregory 5-1 26 4

Receiving votes: Warner 4.

Class 9B

Colman-Egan (21) 6-0 113 1 Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 6-0 94 2 Wolsey-Wessington 4-2 62 3 Harding County 5-1 49 4 Herreid/Selby Area 5-1 24 5

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 3.