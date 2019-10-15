South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for October 15, 2019

This week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll was delayed by one day due to postponed games from this past weekend.

Mother nature wasn't very nice in some instances this past Friday night. Some games were moved to Saturday, while some were completed on Monday. Due to this, the football poll for the week was pushed back by one day to allow games to be completed.

This week's poll sees changes in the 9-man football rankings with two new top-ranked teams. Viborg-Hurley is now the #1 team in 9AA, while Canistota-Freeman has taken the top spot in 9A. All other top-ranked teams from last week kept their spots for this week.

Class 11AAA has minimal changes for this week. Harrisburg dropped one spot to fourth following a loss to Lincoln this past Friday night. Harrisburg will play Brandon Valley this week in a battle between #4 and #3.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 14 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

SF Roosevelt (19) 6-1 99 1 SF Lincoln (1) 6-1 81 2 Brandon Valley 5-2 52 4 Harrisburg 5-2 40 3 SF O’Gorman 5-2 28 5

Class 11AA

Pierre (20) 7-0 100 1 Brookings 6-1 80 2 Mitchell 4-3 59 3 Huron 4-3 41 4 Sturgis 2-5 16 5

Receiving votes: Yankton 4.

Class 11A

Tea Area (19) 6-1 99 1 Dell Rapids (1) 7-0 81 2 Madison 4-3 55 4 Canton 5-2 44 5 Dakota Valley 4-3 15 3

Receiving votes: Lennox 4, Tri-Valley 2.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (19) 7-0 99 1 Winner (1) 8-0 81 2 Webster Area 7-0 57 3 St. Thomas More 6-1 37 4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-2 23 5

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 3.

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (18) 7-0 98 Bon Homme (2) 7-1 75 1 Deuel 6-1 66 3 Hamlin 6-2 37 5 Baltic 5-2 18 RV

Receiving votes: Parker 5, Arlington/Lake Preston 1.

Class 9A

Canistota/Freeman (10) 7-0 90 2 Sully Buttes (10) 7-0 89 1 Britton-Hecla 6-0 59 3 Howard 6-1 36 4 Gregory 6-1 24 5

Receiving votes: Warner 2.

Class 9B

Colman-Egan (20) 7-0 100 1 Dell Rapids St. Mary 6-1 73 2 Wolsey-Wessington 5-2 63 3 Harding County 6-1 44 4 Langford Area 5-2 8 NR

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 7, Scotland 5.