Games were completed this past week in Classes 11B, 9AA, 9A, and 9B. After one week of play, there is a new top-ranked team in 9B.

The latest edition of the South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll has been released. Five new teams between all classes have entered the top-five for the first time. The only class that remained unchanged was Class 11B, where all top-five teams were victorious. Class 9B continues to be an open vote with all five ranked teams receiving at least one first-place vote. The Colome Cowboys have taken the top spot this week in 9B after a 22-18 win over Corsica-Stickney.

Classes 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A will start the season this upcoming weekend. The polls for each of those classes remain unchanged from the preseason rankings.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. The polls in 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A are unchanged from the preseason edition.

2019 South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for August 26, 2019

Class 11AAA

Brandon Valley (22) 110 SF O’Gorman 70 SF Roosevelt 62 SF Washington 61 SF Lincoln 15

Receiving votes: Watertown 8, Harrisburg 2, RC Central 1, Aberdeen Central 1.

Class 11AA

Pierre (22) 110 Yankton 74 Brookings 67 Huron 38 Mitchell 32

Receiving votes: Sturgis 6.

Class 11A

Tea Area (21) 107 Dakota Valley 63 Madison (1) 47 SF Christian 42 West Central 31

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 25, Canton 15.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (20) 1-0 122 1 St. Thomas More (4) 1-0 104 2 Winner (2) 1-0 82 3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 1-0 48 4 Sioux Valley 1-0 27 5

Receiving votes: Groton Area 4, Webster Area 2, Chamberlain 1.

Class 9AA

Bon Homme (25) 1-0 128 1 Hamlin 1-0 79 3 Viborg-Hurley (1) 0-0 71 2 Baltic 1-0 60 RV Parker 1-0 20 NR

Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 19, Deuel 9, Hanson 3, Platte-Geddes 1.

Class 9A

Sully Buttes (16) 1-0 113 1 Canistota/Freeman (8) 1-0 111 2 Britton-Hecla (2) 1-0 74 3 Howard 1-0 34 RV Kimball/White Lake 1-0 24 5

Receiving votes: De Smet 21, Gregory 7, Warner 3, Wall 3.

Class 9B

Colome (11) 1-0 97 2 Colman-Egan (5) 1-0 89 5 Faulkton Area (5) 1-0 86 3 Wolsey-Wessington (2) 1-0 46 RV Dell Rapids St. Mary (3) 1-0 41 RV

Receiving votes: Harding County 20, Corsica-Stickney 6, Faith 4, Irene-Wakonda 1.