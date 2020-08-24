South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for August 24, 2020

One game has been completed for classes 11B, 9AA, 9A, and 9B. Here's a look at what changed heading into the first full week of the season.

"Week 0" started off the high school season last week for the smaller classes of the state. Class 11B's top-five went straight through their opponents with little trouble. 9AA has a unanimous top-ranked team and a bit of a shakeup in the rankings. Warner has jumped into the 9A top-five, while Alcester-Hudson is now ranked in 9B.

11AAA, 11AA, and 11A remain unchanged in this week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll due to games beginning this week for those classes. Nobody that votes in the poll elected to change their mind from the preseason rankings.

The South Dakota Prep Media for the week of Aug. 24 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. The polls in 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A are unchanged from the preseason edition.

Class 11AAA

Roosevelt (15) 86 Brandon Valley (2) 67 O’Gorman (1) 55 Harrisburg 29 Washington 26

Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Watertown 1

Class 11AA

Pierre (18) 90 Yankton 60 Mitchell 50 Huron 38 Brookings 20

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Douglas 5.

Class 11A

Canton (13) 81 Tea Area (3) 68 Dell Rapids (2) 58 West Central 29 Dakota Valley 19

Receiving votes: Madison 7, Lennox 6, Sioux Falls Christian 2.

Class 11B

Winner (17) 1-0 93 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (2) 1-0 77 2 McCook Central/Montrose 1-0 49 3 Sioux Valley 1-0 40 4 St. Thomas More 1-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Garretson 1, Mobridge-Pollock 1, Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (19) 1-0 95 1 Lemmon/McIntosh 1-0 71 T-2 Deuel 0-0 41 4 Platte-Geddes 1-0 40 RV Hamlin 1-0 18 5

Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 8, Baltic 7, Bon Homme 4, Florence/Henry 1.

Class 9A

Canistota/Freeman (19) 1-0 95 1 Howard 1-0 71 2 Gregory 1-0 53 3 De Smet 1-0 32 4 Warner 1-0 23 RV

Receiving votes: Wall 5, Britton-Hecla 4, Philip 2.

Class 9B

Wolsey-Wessington (14) 1-0 90 1 Colman-Egan (5) 1-0 81 2 Langford Area 1-0 51 4 Alcester-Hudson 1-0 37 RV Dell Rapids St. Mary 0-1 14 3

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 5, Scotland 2, Faith 2, Kadoka Area 1, Harding County 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.