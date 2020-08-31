South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll August 31, 2020
Following an impressive 27-21 win over Canton, the Tea Area Titans are now the top-ranked team in Class 11A.
Tea Area received 19 of the 22 possible first-place votes in this week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll. Dell Rapids jumped up to second following a 27-18 win over Lennox. Canton and West Central both remain in the rankings this week with Madison joining the top-five.
Class 11AAA saw no changes in the top-five rankings after the first week. Roosevelt has claimed unanimous status as the favorite in the class. Brandon Valley played the Rough Riders in a tight game on Saturday night but fell 23-21. O'Gorman and Harrisburg had no issues with Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central. Between the two games, O'Gorman and Harrisburg beat Stevens and Central by a combined score of 106-7. Washington stayed in the top-five with a win over Aberdeen Central.
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Aug. 31 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- Roosevelt (22) 1-0 110 1
- Brandon Valley 0-1 72 2
- O’Gorman 1-0 69 3
- Harrisburg 1-0 49 4
- Washington 1-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Lincoln 7.
Class 11AA
- Pierre (22) 1-0 110 1
- Yankton 1-0 81 2
- Mitchell 1-0 64 3
- Brookings 1-0 50 5
- Huron 0-1 23 4
Receiving votes: Sturgis 2.
Class 11A
- Tea Area (19) 1-0 107 2
- Dell Rapids (3) 1-0 84 3
- Canton 0-1 64 1
- West Central 1-0 47 4
- Madison 1-0 23 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 3, Lennox 2.
Class 11B
- Winner (20) 2-0 108 1
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (2) 2-0 90 2
- McCook Central/Montrose 2-0 64 3
- Sioux Valley 2-0 46 4
- St. Thomas More 1-1 11 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 8, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 1.
Class 9AA
- Viborg-Hurley (22) 2-0 110 1
- Lemmon/McIntosh 2-0 85 2
- Hamlin 2-0 57 5
- Platte-Geddes 1-0 48 4
- Deuel 0-1 12 3
Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Florence-Henry 6, Bon Homme 4.
Class 9A
- Canistota/Freeman (21) 2-0 109 1
- Howard (1) 2-0 84 2
- Gregory 2-0 63 3
- Warner 2-0 34 5
- De Smet 1-1 26 4
Receiving votes: Wall 7, Britton-Hecla 5, Philip 2.
Class 9B
- Wolsey-Wessington (18) 2-0 106 1
- Colman-Egan (4) 2-0 91 2
- Langford Area 2-0 62 3
- Alcester-Hudson 2-0 45 4
- Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 23 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 3.