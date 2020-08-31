South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll August 31, 2020

Following an impressive 27-21 win over Canton, the Tea Area Titans are now the top-ranked team in Class 11A.

Tea Area received 19 of the 22 possible first-place votes in this week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll. Dell Rapids jumped up to second following a 27-18 win over Lennox. Canton and West Central both remain in the rankings this week with Madison joining the top-five.

Class 11AAA saw no changes in the top-five rankings after the first week. Roosevelt has claimed unanimous status as the favorite in the class. Brandon Valley played the Rough Riders in a tight game on Saturday night but fell 23-21. O'Gorman and Harrisburg had no issues with Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central. Between the two games, O'Gorman and Harrisburg beat Stevens and Central by a combined score of 106-7. Washington stayed in the top-five with a win over Aberdeen Central.

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Aug. 31 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Roosevelt (22) 1-0 110 1 Brandon Valley 0-1 72 2 O’Gorman 1-0 69 3 Harrisburg 1-0 49 4 Washington 1-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Lincoln 7.

Class 11AA

Pierre (22) 1-0 110 1 Yankton 1-0 81 2 Mitchell 1-0 64 3 Brookings 1-0 50 5 Huron 0-1 23 4

Receiving votes: Sturgis 2.

Class 11A

Tea Area (19) 1-0 107 2 Dell Rapids (3) 1-0 84 3 Canton 0-1 64 1 West Central 1-0 47 4 Madison 1-0 23 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 3, Lennox 2.

Class 11B

Winner (20) 2-0 108 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (2) 2-0 90 2 McCook Central/Montrose 2-0 64 3 Sioux Valley 2-0 46 4 St. Thomas More 1-1 11 5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 8, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 1.

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (22) 2-0 110 1 Lemmon/McIntosh 2-0 85 2 Hamlin 2-0 57 5 Platte-Geddes 1-0 48 4 Deuel 0-1 12 3

Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Florence-Henry 6, Bon Homme 4.

Class 9A

Canistota/Freeman (21) 2-0 109 1 Howard (1) 2-0 84 2 Gregory 2-0 63 3 Warner 2-0 34 5 De Smet 1-1 26 4

Receiving votes: Wall 7, Britton-Hecla 5, Philip 2.

Class 9B

Wolsey-Wessington (18) 2-0 106 1 Colman-Egan (4) 2-0 91 2 Langford Area 2-0 62 3 Alcester-Hudson 2-0 45 4 Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 3.