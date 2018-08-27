South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll August 27, 2018

After one week of play the Class 11AA rankings have been completely revamped, while some changes took place in 11AAA and 11A.

This week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll features one new top ranked team. The Harrisburg Tigers defeated Pierre 24-14 to help them move into the top spot of class 11AA. They received a bit of help from Watertown as the Arrows downed former top team Mitchell 40-19.

Class 11AAA still sees Washington, O'Gorman, and Roosevelt as the top of the class. Sioux Falls Lincoln jumped up a spot after a 31-7 win over Rapid City Central, while Brandon Valley fell to Washington 28-14 at Howard Wood Field.

The rest of the South Dakota football classes remain unchanged for this week.

South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for August 27, 2018

(Rank, Team, First Place Votes, Record, Voting Points, Previous Rank)

Class 11AAA

SF Washington (27) 1-0 147 1 SF O’Gorman (2) 1-0 111 2 SF Roosevelt (1) 1-0 99 3 SF Lincoln 1-0 47 5 Brandon Valley 0-1 34 4

Receiving votes: Watertown 10, Rapid City Stevens 2.

Class 11AA

Harrisburg (29) 1-0 149 3 Mitchell (1) 0-1 84 1 Pierre 0-1 73 2 Brookings 1-0 69 RV Huron 1-0 65 5

Receiving votes: Yankton 10.

Class 11A

Dakota Valley (25) 1-0 142 1 Madison (4) 1-0 115 2 Tea Area 1-0 92 3 St. Thomas More (1) 1-0 69 4 Dell Rapids 0-1 13 5

Receiving votes: Belle Fourche 11, Milbank 6, West Central 2.

Class 11B

SF Christian (29) 2-0 149 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 2-0 121 2 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-0 81 3 Canton 2-0 61 4 Winner 1-1 18 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 17, Beresford 2, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

Gregory (22) 2-0 141 1 Wolsey-Wessington (7) 2-0 124 2 Irene-Wakonda 2-0 84 3 Webster Area (1) 2-0 57 4 Bon Homme 1-1 21 5

Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Arlington/Lake Preston 7, Garretson 6, North Border 1, Kimball/White Lake 1.

Class 9A

Britton-Hecla (27) 2-0 145 1 Corsica-Stickney (3) 1-0 113 2 Warner 2-0 85 3 Clark/Willow Lake 2-0 65 4 Canistota/Freeman 2-0 32 5

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 10.

Class 9B

Sully Buttes (27) 2-0 144 1 Castlewood (1) 2-0 104 2 Colome (1) 2-0 93 3 Colman-Egan (1) 1-0 73 4 Harding County 2-0 27 5

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 6, Wall 3.

