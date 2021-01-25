South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll January 25, 2021

It was another crazy week for South Dakota high school basketball that has lead to many changes in the rankings.

The only class that remained unchanged from last week's poll was Class A Girls. Every other class experienced at least a minor shakeup (Class B Girls) or a major overhaul (Class AA Girls).

Grabbing the top spot in Class AA Girls is Aberdeen Central. The Golden Eagles are the last undefeated team in Class AA and have games against Pierre and Brandon Valley this week. Washington and Harrisburg both received first-place votes in the poll this week and are sitting ranked second and third.

Washington continues to control the Class AA Boys rankings after defeating Harrisburg this past week. The Warriors are the last undefeated team left in Class AA, and they will play Brandon Valley on Tuesday and Lincoln on Thursday.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 25 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

Washington (19) 8-0 95 1 Yankton 10-2 75 2 Mitchell 9-1 54 5 Roosevelt 6-4 32 4 Harrisburg 6-2 14 3

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 12, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3.

Class A

Dakota Valley (19) 10-0 95 1 Vermillion 9-0 71 4 Sioux Valley 12-1 49 3 SF Christian 9-2 47 2 Dell Rapids 8-2 17 5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 4, Winner 2.

Class B

De Smet (19) 11-1 95 1 Platte-Geddes 8-1 69 2 Howard 10-1 62 3 Canistota 9-1 38 4 Dell Rapids St. Mary 9-3 13 RV

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 7, Elkton-Lake Benton 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

Aberdeen Central (11) 10-0 82 3 Washington (6) 6-2 71 2 Harrisburg (2) 9-1 64 1 Brandon Valley 8-2 41 T-5 Mitchell 8-2 17 T-5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9, Rapid City Stevens 1.

Class A

St. Thomas More (19) 11-0 95 1 West Central 10-1 74 2 Winner 11-1 59 3 SF Christian 10-1 37 4 Aberdeen Roncalli 12-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Hamlin 1.

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (15) 11-2 88 1 Castlewood (3) 8-0 75 2 White River (1) 8-0 64 3 Hanson 10-1 27 5 Ethan 8-2 22 4

Receiving votes: Waverly-South Shore 6, Viborg-Hurley 3.

