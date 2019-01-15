South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll January 14, 2019

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of January 14, 2019, has been released with some changes in the middle of the rankings.

This week's poll features all six classes keeping the same number one team from last week. All of the top teams this week had stellar weeks combining for an overall record of 10-0 against opponents.

Changes in this week's poll took place in the middle of the classes. The Huron boys have dropped out of the top-five of Class AA boys after losses to Yankton and O'Gorman. The Knights are back in the top-five after a tough start, while Brandon Valley continues their strong start to the year.

On the girls AA side, O'Gorman remains in the top spot after holding Washington and Huron to a combined 51 points in the two games played against them. Washington is still holding on to the fifth spot in the rankings even with the loss to O'Gorman. Class AA girls are one of three classes in this week's poll to have the same five teams ranked in the same spot as last week.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Lincoln (24) 7-0 120 1 Yankton 9-1 96 2 Stevens 7-3 51 4 Brandon Valley 6-2 49 5 O’Gorman 5-4 28 RV

Receiving votes: Huron 16.

Class A

Tea Area (22) 9-1 117 1 SF Christian (2) 8-0 98 2 St. Thomas More 8-0 72 3 Red Cloud 8-2 32 4 Pine Ridge 7-2 25 5

Receiving votes: Tiospa Zina 10, Dakota Valley 6.

Class B

Bridgewater-Emery (15) 8-1 106 1 Clark/Willow Lake (6) 7-0 95 2 White River (3) 10-0 85 3 Timber Lake 7-0 47 4 Aberdeen Christian 9-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 4.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (17) 7-1 112 1 Harrisburg (6) 8-0 97 2 Brandon Valley (1) 7-1 77 3 Stevens 8-2 40 4 Washington 7-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Brookings 7, Lincoln 5.

Class A

Lennox (21) 10-1 117 1 Winner (3) 9-0 98 2 Vermillion 7-1 34 4 Belle Fourche 10-0 32 RV St. Thomas More 7-3 25 3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 20, McCook Central/Montrose 19, West Central 14, Miller 1.

Class B

Ethan (24) 8-0 120 1 Corsica-Stickney 9-0 88 4 Warner 7-2 65 2 De Smet 8-1 44 3 Faith 9-0 41 5

Receiving votes: Freeman 1, Irene-Wakonda 1.