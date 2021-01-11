South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll January 11, 2021

The latest South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll has been released knowing that tonight (January 11) includes matchups between the top two ranked teams in both Class AA Boys and Class AA Girls.

Washington (#1 AA) and Yankton (#2 AA) boys will meet tonight at Washington High School with the opening tip scheduled for 7:00 PM. The Warriors remained as the top-ranked team in this week's poll and are currently 5-0 on the season. Yankton is 7-1 heading into tonight's game.

Also tonight, Washington (#1 AA) will travel to Harrisburg (#2 AA) in a Class AA girls game. Washington is still ranked first, however, Harrisburg received more first-place votes in this week's poll. The two teams are scheduled to start at 7:00 PM.

The rest of this week's poll remains consistent with last week. All teams that were ranked last week are ranked this week except for one. Viborg-Hurley has been dropped out of the Class B Girls rankings and replaced by Hanson.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 11 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. Boys basketball Class AA Washington (15) 5-0 81 1 Yankton (2) 7-1 69 2 Harrisburg 6-0 44 3 Brandon Valley 4-1 33 4 Mitchell 7-0 27 5 Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1. Class A Dakota Valley (17) 6-0 85 1 SF Christian 6-1 62 2 Sioux Valley 10-0 52 3 Dell Rapids 5-1 33 4 Vermillion 6-0 22 5 Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 1. Class B De Smet (15) 7-1 83 1 Platte-Geddes (2) 4-0 70 2 Howard 7-0 41 3 Dell Rapids St. Mary 5-2 28 4 Canistota 5-0 22 5 Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 11. Girls basketball Class AA Washington (7) 4-1 74 1 Harrisburg (8) 7-0 71 2 O’Gorman (2) 6-1 52 3 Brandon Valley 5-1 32 4 Aberdeen Central 6-0 26 5 Class A St. Thomas More (16) 8-0 84 1 West Central (1) 6-1 64 T-2 Winner 8-1 55 T-2 Hamlin 4-1 30 4 SF Christian 6-1 17 5 Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 5. Class B Corsica-Stickney (17) 7-0 85 1 Castlewood 5-0 65 2 White River 5-0 52 3 Ethan 6-0 35 4 Hanson 6-1 11 NR Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 5, Newell 1, Waverly-South Shore 1.