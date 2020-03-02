South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for March 2, 2020

The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the season is here with the teams heading towards the region finals and the SoDak16.

Playoff basketball has arrived in South Dakota with Class A and B finishing out region play and the SoDak16 beginning later this week. Class AA will play the SoDak16 on Friday (Girls) and Saturday (Boys). Class A (Girls and Boys) and Class B (Boys) will hold its SoDak16 games next Monday and Tuesday. All of those classes will hold its state tournaments on March 19-21.

Class B Girls will play the SoDak16 round this upcoming Thursday night. The Class B girls tournament will be played in Spearfish on March 9-11.

The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Huron (13) 16-4 77 1 Yankton (3) 16-4 67 2 Roosevelt 14-6 42 3 Stevens 13-6 23 5 Brandon Valley 13-7 14 RV

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 9, Washington 8.

Class A

St. Thomas More (13) 17-2 77 1 Sioux Valley (3) 19-1 67 2 SF Christian 15-5 40 3 Lennox 17-3 25 5 Crow Creek 18-2 23 3

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 6, Tiospa Zina 1, Madison 1.

Class B

Aberdeen Christian (12) 18-2 76 1 De Smet (4) 18-2 68 2 Viborg-Hurley 16-3 43 3 White River 17-3 32 4 Hanson 17-3 14 5

Receiving votes: Arlington 6, Howard 1.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (16) 20-0 80 1 Stevens 19-1 64 2 Lincoln 14-6 36 3 Yankton 14-6 32 4 Harrisburg 16-4 28 5

Class A

Winner (16) 20-0 80 1 Lennox 19-1 62 2 St. Thomas More 18-2 49 3 Crow Creek 18-2 27 4 Flandreau 18-2 15 5

Receiving votes: Hamlin 6, Red Cloud 1.

