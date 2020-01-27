South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for January 27, 2020

The O'Gorman Knights are back near the top of the Class AA boys basketball poll after reeling off eight straight wins.

O'Gorman enters this week ranked second in the newest South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll. The Knights picked up wins this past weekend over Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens to move to 9-2 overall. Brandon Valley and Roosevelt both jumped up in the rankings following a Huron loss to Lincoln.

On the Class AA girls' side, O'Gorman is the unanimous top-ranked team following a perfect 10-0 start and a win over #2 Rapid City Stevens this past weekend. Harrisburg is the only other undefeated team in the class and they have moved up to second. O'Gorman and Harrisburg will meet on February 7. For the first time in a couple of seasons, the Roosevelt Rough Riders have entered the top-five in Class AA girls.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 27 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Yankton (14) 9-2 94 1 O’Gorman (6) 9-2 83 3 Brandon Valley 8-2 59 4 Roosevelt 8-3 33 5 Huron 7-2 28 2

Receiving votes: Lincoln 3.

Class A

St. Thomas More (20) 10-0 100 1 Sioux Valley 10-1 58 3 Lennox 11-1 50 5 SF Christian 8-2 45 2 Dakota Valley 9-2 24 4

Receiving votes: Crow Creek 14, Groton Area 5, Tiospa Zina 3, Vermillion 1.

Class B

De Smet (19) 8-1 99 2 Viborg-Hurley (1) 8-1 81 1 White River 9-1 36 3 Aberdeen Christian 10-2 28 RV Canistota 8-2 20 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 16, Hanson 9, Lyman 4, Platte-Geddes 4, Howard 1, Freeman Academy/Marion 1, Sully Buttes 1.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (20) 10-0 100 1 Harrisburg 11-0 71 3 Stevens 11-1 69 2 Lincoln 7-2 40 4 Roosevelt 5-5 15 RV

Receiving votes: Washington 5.

Class A

Winner (19) 11-0 99 1 St. Thomas More (1)11-0 71 3 Lennox 12-1 65 2 Crow Creek 11-0 43 4 Roncalli 9-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Flandreau 3, Red Cloud 2, West Central 1.

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (20) 13-0 100 1 Ethan 9-1 74 3 Castlewood 8-2 62 5 De Smet 9-2 33 2 T5 Langford Area 9-1 8 RV T5 Faulkton Area 10-2 8 RV

Receiving votes: Faith 7, White River 5, Deubrook Area 2, Howard 1.