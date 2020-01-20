South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for January 20, 2020

As we've said all season long, Class AA boys basketball is wide open this season and this week's poll continues to prove that.

The Yankton Bucks have returned to the top of the rankings in Class AA boys after a Brandon Valley loss to Watertown. The loss to 3-4 Watertown dropped the Lynx from first to fourth. O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Huron also remain in the top-five mix.

O'Gorman remains as the favorite in Class AA girls. The only change in the Class AA girls rankings for the week was a flip at four and five between Washington and Lincoln.

All other classes this week have the same top-ranked team from last week. Howard and Aberdeen Roncalli are the two new teams to enter the polls.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 20 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Yankton (10) 7-2 78 2 Huron (5) 6-1 68 3 O’Gorman (3) 7-2 59 4 Brandon Valley 7-2 47 1 Roosevelt 5-3 13 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2, Sioux Falls Lincoln 2, Rapid City Stevens 1.

Class A

St. Thomas More (18) 8-0 90 1 SF Christian 7-1 69 2 Sioux Valley 9-0 55 3 Dakota Valley 8-1 34 4 Lennox 8-1 13 5

Receiving votes: Crow Creek 7, Tiospa Zina 1, Groton Area 1.

Class B

Viborg-Hurley (15) 6-0 87 1 De Smet (2) 6-1 69 2 White River (1) 8-0 58 3 Lyman 8-1 27 5 Howard 7-1 9 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 6, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Canistota 4, Hanson 3, Arlington 2, Freeman Academy/Marion 1.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (18) 8-0 90 1 Stevens 10-0 72 2 Harrisburg 10-0 54 3 Lincoln 4-2 32 5 Washington 4-3 20 4

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2.

Class A

Winner (14) 9-0 85 1 Lennox (3) 10-0 75 2 St. Thomas More (1) 8-0 55 3 Crow Creek 9-0 36 5 Roncalli 9-1 8 RV

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 6, Red Cloud 3, Flandreau 1, West Central 1.

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (17) 9-0 89 1 De Smet (1) 9-0 69 2 Ethan 7-0 54 3 White River 7-1 34 4 Castlewood 7-2 15 5

Receiving votes: Langford Area 6, Faulkton 3.