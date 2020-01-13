South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for January 13, 2020

The midway point of the high school basketball season is approaching and the rankings for this week appear to be a bit more uniform.

This week's South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll features no changes in the top-ranked team in any class. In addition to no changes at the top spots, all teams from last week that were ranked in the top-five remained ranked this week.

So what changed? Only two of the six classes have the exact same rankings from last week. All of the others had at least one switch within the top-five.

We will bring you three more games this week on ESPN 99.1 as Brandon Valley takes on Roosevelt on Tuesday night at 7:00, and O'Gorman travels to Washington for a doubleheader on Thursday night starting at 5:30.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 13 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Brandon Valley (13) 6-1 80 1 Yankton (2) 6-2 64 2 Huron (2) 5-1 57 3 O’Gorman (1) 6-2 49 5 Roosevelt 5-2 18 4

Receiving votes: Lincoln 2.

Class A

St. Thomas More (17) 7-0 89 1 SF Christian (1) 6-1 70 2 Sioux Valley 8-0 48 4 Dakota Valley 6-1 37 3 Lennox 6-1 15 5

Receiving votes: Crow Creek 8, Tiospa Zina 3.

Class B

Viborg-Hurley (13) 4-0 84 1 De Smet (4) 5-1 70 2 White River (1) 6-0 60 3 Aberdeen Christian 7-1 20 T-5 Lyman 6-1 16 T-5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 11, Howard 6, Canistota 3.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (18) 7-0 90 1 Stevens 9-0 72 2 Harrisburg 8-0 51 3 Washington 4-1 37 4 Lincoln 4-2 20 5

Class A

Winner (13) 8-0 84 1 Lennox (4) 8-0 76 2 St. Thomas More (1) 7-0 55 3 MC-Montrose 5-0 33 4 Crow Creek 9-0 19 5

Receiving votes: West Central 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1.

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (16) 6-0 88 1 De Smet (2) 7-0 71 2 Ethan 6-0 54 3 White River 6-1 31 5 Castlewood 4-2 14 4

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 9, Langford Area 2, Howard 1.