South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for February 3, 2020

The top of the rankings in each class this week remains consistent from last week, but four new teams have entered the top-five for the first time this season.

Washington (Boys AA), Crow Creek (Boys A), Red Cloud (Girls A), and Faith (Girls B) have entered the top-five rankings for the first time in each of their respected classes.

The Washinton entry into Boys AA is the only change in Class AA this week. Yankton has held on to the top spot with an 11-2 overall record. O'Gorman, on a current nine-game winning streak, sits right behind the Bucks. Girls AA sees no changes in the top-five from last week.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 3 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Yankton (14) 11-2 98 1 O’Gorman (7) 10-2 91 2 Brandon Valley 9-4 48 3 Roosevelt 8-4 40 4 Washington 6-5 19 NR

Receiving votes: Huron 18, Lincoln 1.

Class A

St. Thomas More (21) 12-0 105 1 Sioux Valley 11-1 78 2 Lennox 13-1 51 3 SF Christian 11-2 46 4 Crow Creek 11-1 20 RV

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 15, Dell Rapids 2.

Class B

De Smet (20) 9-1 104 1 Viborg-Hurley (1) 11-1 85 2 Aberdeen Christian 12-2 49 4 White River 11-2 34 3 Canistota 10-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 10, Sully Buttes 6, Lyman 3, Wolsey-Wessington 1, Howard 1.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (21) 12-0 105 1 Harrisburg 13-0 79 2 Stevens 12-1 66 3 Lincoln 9-3 43 4 Roosevelt 6-6 11 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 5, Washington 3, Mitchell 2.

Class A

Winner (19) 13-0 103 1 St. Thomas More (2) 13-0 81 2 Lennox 12-1 67 3 Crow Creek 12-1 22 4 Red Cloud 13-1 15 RV

Receiving votes: Flandreau 11, Hamlin 7, Tea Area 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 3, McCook Central/Montrose 2, West Central 1.

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (21) 15-0 105 1 Ethan 12-1 84 2 De Smet 12-2 60 4 Langford Area 12-1 29 5 Faith 14-1 14 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 12, Faulkton Area 9, Howard 2.