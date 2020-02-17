South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for February 17, 2020
Last week's South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll had each class with a unanimous number one ranked team. This week, that is not the case.
Class AA Boys continue to be a wild card as we approach the end of the regular season. Watertown knocked down number one Yankton 54-53, while Brandon Valley and O'Gorman continued on the winning track. That has led to all three teams receiving first-place votes in this week's poll.
Class B Boys have a similar situation going on. Aberdeen Christian has taken the top spot in the rankings with a 17-2 overall record. Right behind them sits De Smet and Viborg-Hurley. Canistota, who wasn't even ranked last week, jumped into the top-five and even received a first-place vote.
All other classes this week have the same top-ranked team from last week and only a few changes within the top five.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 17 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
- Yankton (7) 13-3 82 1
- Brandon Valley (7) 11-4 75 2
- O’Gorman (5) 12-4 71 3
- Huron 11-4 28 4
- Roosevelt 11-5 26 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 2, Watertown 1.
Class A
- St. Thomas More (19) 15-0 95 1
- Sioux Valley 16-1 75 2
- Crow Creek 15-1 40 5
- SF Christian 13-4 37 4
- Lennox 15-2 27 3
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 11.
Class B
- Aberdeen Christian (10) 17-2 82 3
- De Smet (7) 15-2 77 1
- Viborg-Hurley (1) 15-3 50 2
- White River 15-2 36 4
- Canistota (1) 14-3 35 RV
Receiving votes: Hanson 4, Arlington 1.
Girls
Class AA
- O’Gorman (19) 17-0 95 1
- Stevens 16-1 76 2
- Harrisburg 14-2 50 4
- Lincoln 12-4 45 3
- Yankton 10-5 19 5
Class A
- Winner (19) 16-0 95 1
- Lennox 16-1 72 2
- St. Thomas More 15-1 57 3
- Crow Creek 16-1 36 4
- Flandreau 14-2 15 RV
Receiving votes: Hamlin 9, Red Cloud 1.
Class B
- Corsica-Stickney (19) 19-0 95 1
- Ethan 17-1 76 2
- De Smet 14-4 34 3
- Faith 16-2 21 5
- Faulkton Area 16-2 18 NR
Receiving votes: Langford Area 16, Howard 15, Castlewood 10.