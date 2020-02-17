South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for February 17, 2020

Last week's South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll had each class with a unanimous number one ranked team. This week, that is not the case.

Class AA Boys continue to be a wild card as we approach the end of the regular season. Watertown knocked down number one Yankton 54-53, while Brandon Valley and O'Gorman continued on the winning track. That has led to all three teams receiving first-place votes in this week's poll.

Class B Boys have a similar situation going on. Aberdeen Christian has taken the top spot in the rankings with a 17-2 overall record. Right behind them sits De Smet and Viborg-Hurley. Canistota, who wasn't even ranked last week, jumped into the top-five and even received a first-place vote.

All other classes this week have the same top-ranked team from last week and only a few changes within the top five.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 17 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

  1. Yankton (7) 13-3 82 1
  2. Brandon Valley (7) 11-4 75 2
  3. O’Gorman (5) 12-4 71 3
  4. Huron 11-4 28 4
  5. Roosevelt 11-5 26 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 2, Watertown 1.

Class A

  1. St. Thomas More (19) 15-0 95 1
  2. Sioux Valley 16-1 75 2
  3. Crow Creek 15-1 40 5
  4. SF Christian 13-4 37 4
  5. Lennox 15-2 27 3

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 11.

Class B

  1. Aberdeen Christian (10) 17-2 82 3
  2. De Smet (7) 15-2 77 1
  3. Viborg-Hurley (1) 15-3 50 2
  4. White River 15-2 36 4
  5. Canistota (1) 14-3 35 RV

Receiving votes: Hanson 4, Arlington 1.

Girls

Class AA

  1. O’Gorman (19) 17-0 95 1
  2. Stevens 16-1 76 2
  3. Harrisburg 14-2 50 4
  4. Lincoln 12-4 45 3
  5. Yankton 10-5 19 5

Class A

  1. Winner (19) 16-0 95 1
  2. Lennox 16-1 72 2
  3. St. Thomas More 15-1 57 3
  4. Crow Creek 16-1 36 4
  5. Flandreau 14-2 15 RV

Receiving votes: Hamlin 9, Red Cloud 1.

Class B

  1. Corsica-Stickney (19) 19-0 95 1
  2. Ethan 17-1 76 2
  3. De Smet 14-4 34 3
  4. Faith 16-2 21 5
  5. Faulkton Area 16-2 18 NR

Receiving votes: Langford Area 16, Howard 15, Castlewood 10.

