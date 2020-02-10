South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for February 10, 2020

For the first time all season, all classes have a unanimous top-ranked team in this week's South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll

Yankton (Boys AA), St. Thomas More (Boys A), De Smet (Boys B), O'Gorman (Girls AA), Winner (Girls A), and Corsica-Stickney (Girls B) all received all 20 first-place votes for their classes from the members of the media across the state. The teams have a combined 84-3 overall record.

Three teams joined the top-five for this week. Huron returned to the Class AA poll and is ranked fourth. Dell Rapids St. Mary holds the fifth spot in Class B boys, while the Yankton girls have jumped into the Class AA rankings for the first time this season at fifth overall.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 10 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Yankton (20) 13-2 100 1 Brandon Valley 10-4 73 3 O’Gorman 10-4 61 2 Huron 10-3 34 RV Roosevelt 9-5 23 4

Receiving votes: Washington 7, Aberdeen Central 1, Mitchell 1.

Class A

St. Thomas More (20) 13-0 100 1 Sioux Valley 14-1 77 2 Lennox 14-1 51 3 SF Christian 12-3 40 4 Crow Creek 12-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 9.

Class B

De Smet (20) 12-1 100 1 Viborg-Hurley 13-2 74 2 Aberdeen Christian 14-2 58 3 White River 13-2 35 4 Dell Rapids St. Mary 12-2 18 RV

Receiving votes: Canistota 10, Sully Buttes 5.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (20) 15-0 100 1 Stevens 14-1 79 3 Lincoln 11-3 55 4 Harrisburg 13-2 45 2 Yankton 8-5 12 NR

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 4, Roosevelt 4, Washington 1.

Class A

Winner (20) 14-0 100 1 Lennox 14-1 73 3 St. Thomas More14-1 63 2 Crow Creek 14-1 36 4 Red Cloud 15-1 14 5

Receiving votes: Flandreau 7, Hamlin 5, McCook Central/Montrose 2.

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (20) 17-0 100 1 Ethan 14-1 80 2 De Smet 14-2 58 3 Langford Area 15-1 34 4 Faith 15-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Howard 2.

