South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll February 8, 2021

The final stretch of the regular season is here with six undefeated teams remaining in the South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll.

After another week of basketball, all top-ranked teams from last week remained in their spot in this week's poll. Washington (AA Boys), Vermillion (A Boys), Aberdeen Central (AA Girls), St. Thomas More (A Girls), Castlewood (B Girls), and White River (B Girls) remain undefeated heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Two teams that received votes in last week's poll jumped into the top-five for this week. Winner returned to the Boys Class A poll at #5, while Vibort-Hurley returned to the Boys Class B poll at #3.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 8 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

Washington (18) 11-0 90 1 Harrisburg 11-2 72 4 Yankton 12-3 50 2 Mitchell 12-2 31 3 Roosevelt 9-5 25 5

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 2.

Class A

Vermillion (17) 13-0 89 1 SF Christian (1) 13-2 72 2 Dakota Valley 13-1 53 3 Sioux Valley 14-1 38 4 Winner 14-1 10 RV

Receiving votes: Chamberlain 3, St. Thomas More 2, Dell Rapids 2, Flandreau 1.

Class B

De Smet (18) 13-1 90 1 Howard 15-1 72 2 Viborg-Hurley 11-3 36 RV Canistota 13-2 25 3 Platte-Geddes 12-3 24 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 23, White River 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

Aberdeen Central (14) 14-0 84 1 Washington (3) 9-2 70 2 Harrisburg (1) 13-1 62 3 Brandon Valley 11-3 34 4 Mitchell 13-2 18 5

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 1, Stevens 1.

Class A

St. Thomas More (18) 15-0 90 1 Winner 13-2 59 T-2 West Central 14-2 47 4 Hamlin 13-2 46 5 SF Christian 13-2 28 T-2

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (11) 15-2 79 1 Castlewood (5) 12-0 73 2 White River (2) 14-0 63 3 Ethan 14-2 36 4 Viborg-Hurley 12-2 16 T-5

Receiving votes: Hanson 2, Herreid/Selby Area 1.