South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll February 1, 2021
The calendar has flipped to February and that means high school basketball in South Dakota is nearly the completion of the regular season. This week's poll features a change in almost every class.
All but one of the classes for basketball in South Dakota featured at least some form of change to the top-five rankings. The biggest change came in Class A Boys where Vermillion has jumped to the top of the standings with a perfect 12-0 record. Right behind them is the surging Sioux Falls Christian Chargers. The Chargers have won four straight games including a win over former #1 Dakota Valley.
Class AA Girls is the only class that didn't see a change in the top-five this week. Aberdeen Central continues to be the favorite in the class with an undefeated 12-0 record.
Sioux Falls Washington (10-0) remains the favorite in Class AA Boys after another week that featured wins over Lincoln and Brandon Valley.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 1 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
- Washington (19) 10-0 95 1
- Yankton 12-2 75 2
- Mitchell 10-1 58 3
- Harrisburg 9-2 35 5
- Roosevelt 7-5 18 4
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 3, Brandon Valley 1.
Class A
- Vermillion (17) 12-0 92 2
- SF Christian (2) 12-2 73 4
- Dakota Valley 12-1 55 1
- Sioux Valley 12-1 46 3
- Dell Rapids 9-3 9 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 7, Winner 3.
Class B
- De Smet (19) 12-1 95 1
- Howard 12-1 75 3
- Canistota 11-1 52 4
- Platte-Geddes 10-2 37 2
- Dell Rapids St. Mary 10-3 17 5
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 7, White River 2.
Girls basketball
Class AA
- Aberdeen Central (15) 12-0 88 1
- Washington (3) 7-2 74 2
- Harrisburg (1) 12-1 65 3
- Brandon Valley 9-3 28 4
- Mitchell 10-2 27 5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3.
Class A
- St. Thomas More (19) 13-0 95 1
- T-2. Sioux Falls Christian 12-1 66 4
- T-2. Winner 12-1 66 3
- West Central 11-2 39 2
- Hamlin 10-2 18 RV
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 1.
Class B
- Corsica-Stickney (12) 13-2 86 1
- Castlewood (5) 10-0 77 2
- White River (2) 11-0 64 3
- Ethan 11-2 35 5
- T-5. Hanson 11-2 10 4
- T-5. Viborg-Hurley 11-2 10 RV
Receiving votes: Waverly-South Shore 3.
