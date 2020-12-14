South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll December 14, 2020

The first full weekend of high school basketball has been completed and with it came a little bit of a shakeup in the newest South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll.

About 85-90% of schools in South Dakota got at least one basketball game in over this past weekend. The top-ranked teams in all three classes, boys and girls, all won their opening games. Most of the rankings this week remain unchanged from the preseason poll outside of Class A Boys and Class B Girls. Tea Area fell one spot to fourth in Class A Boys, while Ethan and White River went from unranked to fourth and fifth in Class B Girls.

Class AA Boys favorite Roosevelt opened the season with an impressive home 80-73 win over rival O'Gorman. Brandon Valley opened the season 2-0 with wins over RC Stevens and Spearfish. Washington sent Brookings straight back to the bus on Saturday with a 78-39 win, and Harrisburg opened the season with a close 45-43 win over Pierre.

On the Class AA Girls side, O'Gorman defeated a young Roosevelt squad 62-51. Washington notched a 51 point win over Brookings 73-22. Harrisburg took a road victory at Pierre 61-46, and the Brandon Valley Lynx opened 2-0 with wins over RC Stevens and Spearfish.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

Roosevelt (13) 1-0 80 1 Yankton (4) 2-0 71 2 Brandon Valley 2-0 53 3 Washington 1-0 29 4 Harrisburg 1-0 14 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 4, Mitchell 2, O’Gorman 2.

Class A

Dakota Valley (17) 1-0 85 1 SF Christian 2-0 67 2 Dell Rapids 1-0 38 4 Tea Area 0-1 35 3 Sioux Valley 1-0 28 5

Receiving votes: Vermillion 2.

Class B

De Smet (16) 1-0 83 1 White River 1-0 66 2 Platte-Geddes (1) 1-0 51 3 Viborg-Hurley 1-0 35 4 Dell Rapids St. Mary 0-0 14 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 4, Canistota 1, Howard 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

O’Gorman (13) 1-0 81 1 Washington (4) 1-0 70 2 Harrisburg 1-0 51 3 Brandon Valley 2-0 30 4 Aberdeen Central 1-0 16 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 7.

Class A

Winner (17) 1-0 85 1 St. Thomas More 2-0 68 2 Hamlin 0-0 40 3 Tea Area 1-0 35 4 West Central 1-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 2, Flandreau 2, Sioux Falls Christian 1.

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (17) 1-0 85 1 Castlewood 1-0 67 2 De Smet 1-0 29 5 Ethan 1-0 25 RV White River 1-0 20 RV

Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Colman-Egan 6, Viborg-Hurley 5, Waubay/Summit 3, Howard 3, Faith 3, Newell 1, Kadoka Area 1.