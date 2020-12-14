South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll December 14, 2020

The first full weekend of high school basketball has been completed and with it came a little bit of a shakeup in the newest South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll.

About 85-90% of schools in South Dakota got at least one basketball game in over this past weekend. The top-ranked teams in all three classes, boys and girls, all won their opening games. Most of the rankings this week remain unchanged from the preseason poll outside of Class A Boys and Class B Girls. Tea Area fell one spot to fourth in Class A Boys, while Ethan and White River went from unranked to fourth and fifth in Class B Girls.

Class AA Boys favorite Roosevelt opened the season with an impressive home 80-73 win over rival O'Gorman. Brandon Valley opened the season 2-0 with wins over RC Stevens and Spearfish. Washington sent Brookings straight back to the bus on Saturday with a 78-39 win, and Harrisburg opened the season with a close 45-43 win over Pierre.

On the Class AA Girls side, O'Gorman defeated a young Roosevelt squad 62-51. Washington notched a 51 point win over Brookings 73-22. Harrisburg took a road victory at Pierre 61-46, and the Brandon Valley Lynx opened 2-0 with wins over RC Stevens and Spearfish.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

  1. Roosevelt (13) 1-0 80 1
  2. Yankton (4) 2-0 71 2
  3. Brandon Valley 2-0 53 3
  4. Washington 1-0 29 4
  5. Harrisburg 1-0 14 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 4, Mitchell 2, O’Gorman 2.

Class A

  1. Dakota Valley (17) 1-0 85 1
  2. SF Christian 2-0 67 2
  3. Dell Rapids 1-0 38 4
  4. Tea Area 0-1 35 3
  5. Sioux Valley 1-0 28 5

Receiving votes: Vermillion 2.

Class B

  1. De Smet (16) 1-0 83 1
  2. White River 1-0 66 2
  3. Platte-Geddes (1) 1-0 51 3
  4. Viborg-Hurley 1-0 35 4
  5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 0-0 14 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 4, Canistota 1, Howard 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

  1. O’Gorman (13) 1-0 81 1
  2. Washington (4) 1-0 70 2
  3. Harrisburg 1-0 51 3
  4. Brandon Valley 2-0 30 4
  5. Aberdeen Central 1-0 16 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 7.

Class A

  1. Winner (17) 1-0 85 1
  2. St. Thomas More 2-0 68 2
  3. Hamlin 0-0 40 3
  4. Tea Area 1-0 35 4
  5. West Central 1-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 2, Flandreau 2, Sioux Falls Christian 1.

Class B

  1. Corsica-Stickney (17) 1-0 85 1
  2. Castlewood 1-0 67 2
  3. De Smet 1-0 29 5
  4. Ethan 1-0 25 RV
  5. White River 1-0 20 RV

Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Colman-Egan 6, Viborg-Hurley 5, Waubay/Summit 3, Howard 3, Faith 3, Newell 1, Kadoka Area 1.

Source: South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll December 14, 2020
