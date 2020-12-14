South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll December 14, 2020
The first full weekend of high school basketball has been completed and with it came a little bit of a shakeup in the newest South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll.
About 85-90% of schools in South Dakota got at least one basketball game in over this past weekend. The top-ranked teams in all three classes, boys and girls, all won their opening games. Most of the rankings this week remain unchanged from the preseason poll outside of Class A Boys and Class B Girls. Tea Area fell one spot to fourth in Class A Boys, while Ethan and White River went from unranked to fourth and fifth in Class B Girls.
Class AA Boys favorite Roosevelt opened the season with an impressive home 80-73 win over rival O'Gorman. Brandon Valley opened the season 2-0 with wins over RC Stevens and Spearfish. Washington sent Brookings straight back to the bus on Saturday with a 78-39 win, and Harrisburg opened the season with a close 45-43 win over Pierre.
On the Class AA Girls side, O'Gorman defeated a young Roosevelt squad 62-51. Washington notched a 51 point win over Brookings 73-22. Harrisburg took a road victory at Pierre 61-46, and the Brandon Valley Lynx opened 2-0 with wins over RC Stevens and Spearfish.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
- Roosevelt (13) 1-0 80 1
- Yankton (4) 2-0 71 2
- Brandon Valley 2-0 53 3
- Washington 1-0 29 4
- Harrisburg 1-0 14 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 4, Mitchell 2, O’Gorman 2.
Class A
- Dakota Valley (17) 1-0 85 1
- SF Christian 2-0 67 2
- Dell Rapids 1-0 38 4
- Tea Area 0-1 35 3
- Sioux Valley 1-0 28 5
Receiving votes: Vermillion 2.
Class B
- De Smet (16) 1-0 83 1
- White River 1-0 66 2
- Platte-Geddes (1) 1-0 51 3
- Viborg-Hurley 1-0 35 4
- Dell Rapids St. Mary 0-0 14 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 4, Canistota 1, Howard 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
- O’Gorman (13) 1-0 81 1
- Washington (4) 1-0 70 2
- Harrisburg 1-0 51 3
- Brandon Valley 2-0 30 4
- Aberdeen Central 1-0 16 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 7.
Class A
- Winner (17) 1-0 85 1
- St. Thomas More 2-0 68 2
- Hamlin 0-0 40 3
- Tea Area 1-0 35 4
- West Central 1-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 2, Flandreau 2, Sioux Falls Christian 1.
Class B
- Corsica-Stickney (17) 1-0 85 1
- Castlewood 1-0 67 2
- De Smet 1-0 29 5
- Ethan 1-0 25 RV
- White River 1-0 20 RV
Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Colman-Egan 6, Viborg-Hurley 5, Waubay/Summit 3, Howard 3, Faith 3, Newell 1, Kadoka Area 1.