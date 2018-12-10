South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll December 10, 2019

One weekend into the high school basketball season and the top-ranked teams in each class managed to keep its positions.

The high school basketball season began this past weekend as most teams starting their first of the full 20-game schedule. Through the first few games, we have seen movement in half of the classes. Only Class A Boys, Class B Boys, and Class A Girls saw no changes in this week's poll.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 10 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Yankton (17) 2-0 85 1 Stevens 1-1 42 4 Roosevelt 1-0 33 RV O’Gorman 0-1 27 2 Lincoln 1-0 26 5

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 22, Sioux Falls Washington 15, Harrisburg 5.

Class A

Tea Area (17) 1-0 85 1 SF Christian 2-0 68 2 Pine Ridge 0-0 36 3 Red Cloud 1-0 32 4 St. Thomas More 1-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Parker 6, Sioux Valley 2, Todd County 2, Flandreau 1, Madison 1,

Class B

Bridgewater-Emery (14) 0-0 78 1 Clark/Willow Lake (2) 1-0 61 2 White River 1-0 51 3 Sully Buttes (1) 0-0 32 4 Timber Lake 1-0 24 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 3, Colome 1, De Smet 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Kimball/White Lake 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (10) 1-0 78 1 Brandon Valley (6) 2-0 70 2 Lincoln (1) 1-0 44 3 Harrisburg 1-0 37 4 Washington 1-0 12 RV

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 9, Brookings 4, Rapid City Central 1.

Class A

St. Thomas More (15) 0-0 80 1 Lennox (2) 1-0 60 2 Winner 1-0 47 3 SF Christian 0-1 17 4 Miller 1-0 15 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 10, Garretson 5, Vermillion 4, Dell Rapids 4, McCook Central/Montrose 4, Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Hamlin 3, Todd County 2, Groton Area 1.

Class B

Ethan (9) 1-0 75 1 Warner (5) 1-0 70 2 Castlewood (3) 0-0 52 3 Avon 0-0 26 5 De Smet 1-0 10 RV

Receiving votes: White River 6, Corsica-Stickney 5, Faith 3, Clark/Willow Lake 3, New Underwood 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Menno 1, Sully Buttes 1, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 1.