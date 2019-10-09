If you are a hunter then you've had the calendar marked for this Saturday, October 12 since last year at this time. The 2019 South Dakota pheasant season begins this week for residents only.

And as you know it will be even more of a challenge this year. Two things come to mind. First all the rain we have seen this year will have an impact on where you hunt. Second, the KSFY Severe Weather Center is talking up a powerful winter storm.

Here in Sioux Falls, we roll out the red carpet for out of state hunters. The Sioux Falls Conventions and Visitors Bureau along with many retailers and organizations will be greeting hunters at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

For hunters coming from out of state, the season officially begins on Saturday, October 19 and runs through Sunday, January 5, 2020. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has the necessary license and mapping information.

We welcome hunters each year to the nation's pheasant capital and say thank you for supporting us.

Guns up, shoot straight and be safe.