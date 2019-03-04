South Dakota Panel Rejects Deadwood Sports Betting Measure

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A House panel has rejected a measure that would have asked voters if sports betting should be legalized in historic Deadwood.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 7-3 Monday against the proposal. Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman says Deadwood needs to offer customers the gambling products they ask for and that other states are providing.

Department of Revenue Deputy Secretary David Wiest opposed the measure, saying it's an expansion of gambling and that regulation costs would exceed revenues generated.

The push comes after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way last year for all states to offer legal sports betting. The proposed constitutional amendment would have allowed the Legislature to authorize wagering in Deadwood and at tribal casinos.

Rodman says supporters will likely gather signatures to put it on the 2020 ballot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.