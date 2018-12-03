South Dakota One of Only Ten States with More Men than Women

The year 2018 will be remembered as the Year of the Woman, as more and more females got involved in areas that had been traditionally dominated by men; especially in politics where record numbers of women ran for office and were elected to posts across the country.

It's really no surprise when you look at America's population numbers. According to the latest Census figures , there are a little more than five million more women (157 million) than men (151.8 million).

That translates into more women than men in 40 of the 50 states, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 American Commuity Survey .

U.S. Census Bureau

One of the ten states where males still hold a slight margin is South Dakota, where men outnumber women by a little more than 5,000.

The Mount Rushmore State has the third highest rate of men in America.

States With Highest Percentage of Men

Alaska (52.1%)

North Dakota (51.6%)

Wyoming (51.1%)

South Dakota (50.4%)

Colorado (50.3%)

States With Lowest Percentage of Men

Washington DC (47.4%)

Alabama (48.4%)

Delaware (48.4%)

Rhode Island (48.4%)

Maryland (48.5%)

Mississippi (48.5%)

South Carolina (48.5%)