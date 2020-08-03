South Dakota One of Best States for Health Care

Another solid showing for South Dakota in a national ranking of things that matters most.

Health Care has always been vital, but during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we're placing an even higher premium on getting the type of care that we need.

WalletHub has the Mount Rushmore State tenth overall on its list of the top places for health care in the United States.

South Dakota's best ranking in the three criteria process was a spot in the top 25 percent of places in the 'Outcomes' category (13th overall), which factors in things like:

Life Expectancy Rates



Infant/Child/Maternal Mortality Rates



Share of Patients Readmitted to Hospitals



Share of Hospitalized Patients Discharged Without Instructions for Home Recovery



Share of Hospital Patients Who Did Not Receive Patient-Centered Care



Cancer/Stroke and Heart Disease/Type 2 Diabetes Rates



Share of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years



Share of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year



Share of Children with Medical & Dental Preventive-Care Visits in Past Year



Share of Non-Immunized Children

The state placed in the top third (16th overall) in the 'Access' category which considers:

Quality of Public Hospital System

Hospital Beds per Capita

Average Response Time from Emergency Medical

Average Emergency-Room Wait Time

Time Before Admission

Physicians/Nurse Practitioners/Physician Assistants/EMTs and Paramedics/Dentists per Capita

Urgent-Care Centers per Capita

The final category was cost, where South Dakota ranked 23rd in the nation.

2020's BEST PLACES FOR HEALTH CARE (WalletHub)

Massachusetts



Minnesota



Rhode Island



District of Columbia



North Dakota



Vermont



Colorado



Iowa



Hawaii



South Dakota

2020's WORST PLACES FOR HEALTH CARE (WalletHub)