South Dakota Nurse Goes On CNN to Sound Alarm on COVID-19 Surge

The city of Woonsocket, SD is less than 700 people but one of their citizens is not only helping on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle in the state, but she is also putting the nation on alert to the current situation in South Dakota.

On Monday, South Dakota nurse Jodi Doering appeared on CNN to sound the alarm about the current COVID-19 surge in the state.

It is a chilling look inside the hospital situations not only in South Dakota but across the nation as the COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

Doering is a full time traveling nurse and has been working in the emergency room in Huron, SD.

She is a University of South Dakota alum who clearly loves her state but you can see this has to be so trying on so many health professionals just like her.

Sioux Falls will once again be faced with a possible "no lingering" ordinance and potential mask mandate as multiple city council members bring a new plan to their Tuesday meeting.

Last week a mask mandate was voted down 5-4 with Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken being the deciding no vote after the council returned a 4-4 tie on the topic.

Mayor Tenhaken cited rising COVID-19 numbers in a mask mandated city like Fargo and no real concrete ways to enforce the mandate as reasons for his no vote, while vocally calling on the city to mask up and keep holiday plans to limited occupancy.

As we all continue to try and navigate this unprecedented landscape, please remember to thank every single front line worker who is putting their life on hold and their lives on the line to help out this community and every community across this country.

Those making those sacrifices and live-saving efforts are helping us all far more than we will ever know!