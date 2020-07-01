South Dakota New State Laws Take Effect July 1

The South Dakota State Legislature's 2020 session resulted in many changes that revise or put new laws on the books. Many of which begins on July 1.

One that better protects and helps victims of human trafficking. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1047 during this past legislative session to put these reforms into effect. According to a release by the Governor's office, takes a four-pronged approach to protect South Dakota from human trafficking.

Other laws to note:

State Paid Family Leave -which will provide parents 60% of their normal salary for up to 8 weeks when they welcome a new child through birth or adoption. It can be used in the first 12 months following birth or adoption placement.

-which will provide parents 60% of their normal salary for up to 8 weeks when they welcome a new child through birth or adoption. It can be used in the first 12 months following birth or adoption placement. No Texting While Driving -Drivers will no longer be able to use mobile electronic devices, including cell phones, for texting or other purposes while they drive.

-Drivers will no longer be able to use mobile electronic devices, including cell phones, for texting or other purposes while they drive. Voter Registration -People will be able to register to vote using a non-driver's license identification number to vote.

-People will be able to register to vote using a non-driver's license identification number to vote. Graduated Driver’s License Law -Strengthens the current graduated driver’s license laws covering teen drivers between the ages of 14 and 18.

-Strengthens the current graduated driver’s license laws covering teen drivers between the ages of 14 and 18. County Zoning -Reforms to the county zoning and appeals process.

-Reforms to the county zoning and appeals process. Move Over Law- If a driver fails to move over and causes a crash with an emergency vehicle, the offense increases to a Class 1 misdemeanor.

For a complete list of new laws taking effect July 1 in South Dakota visit sdlegislature.gov.