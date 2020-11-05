South Dakota New COVID-19 Deaths Set Single Day Record

On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced 22 new COVID-19 related deaths, setting a new single-day record for the state. These new deaths were of people ranging from 50 to over 80. There have been 482 deaths the officials say can be linked to COVID-19.

Health officials report an additional 1,360 COVID-19 cases. This pushed the total known cases to 51,151 according to Dakota News Now. In spite of that, active cases declined by about 300 to 13,610.

Current hospitalizations stand at 475, a decline of eight from yesterday. The state reports that 17% of all hospital beds and 30% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Hospitals in the state have 32% of regular beds and 30% of ICU beds remaining. 2,955 total people in the state have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

In Minnehaha County, 13,356 confirmed cases have been reported since testing began. 3,420 cases remain active and 120 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Statewide, 269,136 people have been tested and 37,059 people have recovered from COVID-19.