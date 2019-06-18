South Dakota Native Dallas Goedert to Host Free Sanford Football Camp in Aberdeen

South Dakota native and Philadelphia Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert is returning to The Mount Rushmore State. He is is teaming up with Sanford POWER to host a free football camp from 10:00AM to noon on July 9 at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

This event is free and is open to kids ages 5 to 12 years old. All you gotta do is register at Sanford Health website by clicking HERE. According to NSUwolves.com, Sam Herauf, strength and conditioning specialist at Sanford POWER in Aberdeen said in a statement:

"This is a great opportunity to have an NFL player who is also one of our hometown heroes come back to South Dakota and spend time with our young athletes, This will be a fun camp where Dallas and our area coaches will show youth football players some important skills to improve their game."

Goedert is set to enter his second season in the NFL.

Source: nsuwolves.com