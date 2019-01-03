South Dakota Native Competing on The Rock’s ‘Titan Games’ on NBC

Jenessa Goeman, one-time gymnastics great from Madison and graduate of the Universtiy of Sioux Falls, will soon get to show off her talents on a national level. She's been chosen to compete in the 'Titan Games' created by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

After graduating from college in 2012, Goeman relocated to Florida and started a new job. After going through a relationship breakup, she decided to try something new. This time, instead of gymnastics, she decided to give bodybuilding a try.

Fast forward to 2017. Goeman was watching "The Tonight Show" when she heard about something called the 'Titan Games', a new competition show starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that NBC was working on.

So, she, along with 100,000 other people, sent in an audition video. And a few weeks later, she got the phone call. She told a reporter from KDLT-TV she remembers jumping up and down at work with her coworkers after finding out she'd been chosen to compete on the show.

The first episode of the Titan Games premiere tonight (1/3) at 7:00 PM on NBC. The grand prize for winning the competition is $100-thousand.

