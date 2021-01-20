South Dakota Native and “Bachelorette” Split

Despite the craziest situations during the "most dramatic season" of ABC's The Bachelorette, here's an ending that's not so shocking. A breakup.

South Dakota native, Dale Moss, has confirmed his separation from Bachelorette Clare Crawley on an Instagram post. This comes just months after the whirlwind engagement, and even a trip back to South Dakota to show his new fiancé the Sioux Empire.

On Tuesday night, the Brandon Valley alum announced to his followers that The Bachelorette pair "have decided to go our separate ways." Dale explains,

"We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

I wish I could say that everyone did not see this split happening in the future. But I can't. Everyone pretty much saw this breakup coming. This is a classic result of a "fast track" romance that could only be created by the popular ABC series.

Regardless of how people felt about the relationship, Dale and Clare did appear to have a true connection. Social media can't hide that fact.

Reality check: Relationships don't always work out. Breakups are tough, especially when you have thousands of eyes watching your every move on national television.

On a positive note, Dale never tried to be anyone else on The Bachelorette. Dale showed that he was proud of who he was and where he comes from.

Just like he supports us, South Dakota needs to rally behind Dale during this time. Bachelorette Clare Crawley has yet to comment on the breakup from Dale.

