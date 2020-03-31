South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Top of ‘Least Stressed Out States’

Everyone is stressed about the coronavirus right now. According to WalletHub some states are more stressed-out than other states.

They just put out their annual list of the “Most Stressed-Out" States in America. And they did factor in SOME coronavirus stats. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine the places to avoid and achieve a more relaxing life. Our data set ranges from average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Here is what they found for the "Top 10 MOST "Stressed-Out States in 2020":

1-Louisiana

2-Mississippi

3-New Mexico

4-Arkansas

5-West Virginia

6-Nevada

7-Kentucky

8-Alabama

9-Oklahoma

10-Alaska

Here are the "Top 10 LEAST Stressed-out States":

1-Minnesota

2-North Dakota

3-South Dakota

4-Iowa

5-Utah

6-New Hampshire

7Hawaii

8-Colorado

9-Wisconsin

10-Maryland